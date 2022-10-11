ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
HEALTH
Fortune

Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼

Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Exercise caution with zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans

Health insurers will flood the Medicare Advantage market again this fall with enticing offers for plans that have no monthly price tag. The number of so-called zero-premium plans has been growing for years, and they can appeal to retirees who live on fixed incomes. Experts say shoppers should exercise caution, because they might find better coverage at a relatively small monthly cost. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all program,” said Melissa Brenner, a broker in Charlotte, North Carolina. “You don’t want to look at a zero plan and just enroll in it.” Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program for people who are age 65 and older or have certain disabilities. The annual enrollment window for 2023 Medicare Advantage coverage opens next week.
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Report: CVS Mulls Purchase of Healthcare Provider Cano

Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

Best Medicare Advantage plans of 2022, per Forbes

Forbes compiled the six best Medicare Advantage plan providers in an article published Oct. 6. The ratings were based on CMS quality ratings, A.M. Best financial health ratings, J.D. Power customer feedback, the types of benefits plans offer and the number of states in which they provide coverage. These are...
HEALTH INSURANCE
mobihealthnews.com

Contributed: Expanding Medicare Advantage in rural America starts with improving access to care

On paper, Medicare Advantage enables all the tools payers need to provide the plan of choice in rural communities. Potential, however, has generally not translated to real-world success for Medicare Advantage plans. Despite consistent enrollment growth in metropolitan areas, rural markets remain relatively untapped. Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) show market penetration is consistently less in rural areas than non-rural.
HEALTH
MedCity News

Star ratings for Medicare Advantage, Part D see sharp drop for 2023, CMS shows

The average star rating for Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage in 2023 will be 4.15 stars out of five, a drop from the record high of 4.37 stars in 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid reported Thursday. The average for 2023 is similar to 2020 and 2021, when it was at 4.16 stars and 4.06 stars, respectively.
ECONOMY
beckerspayer.com

How the biggest payers' Medicare Advantage plans fared in CMS star ratings

Humana and UnitedHealthcare scored the highest median ratings of the nation's six largest payers in CMS' 2023 Medicare Advantage star ratings, according to CMS data. CMS released the ratings Oct. 6. The average star rating among plans, weighted by enrollment, was 4.15 stars, down from 4.37 stars in 2022, according to CMS.
ECONOMY
Axios

Employers expand reproductive health benefits amid tight labor market

A growing number of employers are expanding health coverage to in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy and other sometimes pricey fertility services in order to compete in the tight labor market amid heightened awareness of women's health. Why it matters: An estimated 1.1 million women left the workforce during the pandemic, accounting for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Latifi

How Does Health Insurance Work?

Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Moves to Expand Obamacare Subsidies to Families (2)

Legal challenges are likely to a rule released Tuesday that will make it easier for families whose members have employer-sponsored health plans to get Obamacare subsidies. There “absolutely” will be litigation challenging the rule, said Brian Blase, president of the Paragon Health Institute and former health-care adviser in President.
LAW
TechCrunch

FOLX powers LGBTQ+ telehealth support groups with $30M round

The company provides affirming and inclusive care through services such as hormone replacement therapy, PrEP prescriptions, general and sexual health services. FOLX also recently began offering support groups, led by either a clinician or expert over multiple weeks, followed by one-on-one consultations to create individualized programs for users. The new funding will be used to support existing programs, but also to launch and expand these expert-led groups.
HEALTH
Axios

Home health patients, advocates sue Becerra

Three disabled Medicare beneficiaries and two organizations are suing Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, alleging he restricted the availability of home health services for individuals who need aides for short periods of time. Why it matters: The lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes...
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

AmeriHealth Caritas taps Ash Hanson as chief human resources officer

AmeriHealth Caritas has named Ash Hanson as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, the payer said Oct. 10. Ms. Hanson joins AmeriHealth from food services, uniforms and facilities provider Aramark. She was most recently the company's chief diversity and sustainability officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. AmeriHealth Caritas...
BUSINESS

