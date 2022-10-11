BOZEMAN, Mont. - John Padilla created the movie "The Mountain in My Mind" in honor of his brother Jack who took his life back in 2019 at the age of 15. Jack was very empathetic, John says he was always the first person to greet the new kid at school and be their friend. John and Jack loved to hit the mountain together, even though John skis and Jack was a snowboarder.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO