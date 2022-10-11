Read full article on original website
As homelessness increases, city of Bozeman navigates complex legal parameters
Amid high home prices and a tight rental market, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman has risen. As people have sought out shelter in RVs and vehicles on city streets, the city’s policies and practices concerning unhoused people have been front and center. The city is fielding...
Youth hunters can learn how to sample for CWD at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Youth hunters in the Bozeman area can learn how to sample harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt. The CWD sampling station at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) Bozeman office will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the station will have extended hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Bozeman's John Padilla makes movie honoring brother Jack to address mental health
BOZEMAN, Mont. - John Padilla created the movie "The Mountain in My Mind" in honor of his brother Jack who took his life back in 2019 at the age of 15. Jack was very empathetic, John says he was always the first person to greet the new kid at school and be their friend. John and Jack loved to hit the mountain together, even though John skis and Jack was a snowboarder.
