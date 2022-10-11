Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Teddy Blueger Ruled Out for Penguins Opener
The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to open up their season but will have to start without their fourth line center.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Washington Capitals will open their season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who spectacularly lost their first game on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our ice-cold NHL betting series with a Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick. The Capitals finished 44-26-12 last year and endured their fourth straight first-round exit....
Video: New merchandise, food to be available at Wells Fargo Center for Flyers games this season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a huge week for Philly sports. We've got the Phillies and the Union in the playoffs.The Eagles are undefeated. And now the city is getting Flyered up.The Flyers season opener is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in South Philly.There's a lot of excitement for the Flyers home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.After missing the playoffs last year, the team is hoping to take a step forward, led by some of their talented young players.They also hired a new coach to hopefully help speed up the rebuild.John Tortorella has been coaching in the NHL for more than 20 years. Now, he takes over a Flyers team that's hoping Torts can get them back to their glory days and in the hunt for another Stanley Cup. That's on the ice. There's also a lot to look forward to off the ice, including some great new merchandise and food. WATCH THE VIDEOS ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEWS.
Comcast-Altitude TV blackout: Why Avalanche, Nuggets fans should prepare to miss fourth consecutive season to carriage dispute
DENVER • The Comcast-Altitude TV carriage dispute, blacking out local Nuggets and Avalanche games on the state’s largest cable provider, probably will consume a fourth consecutive season. The Avs return Wednesday night to raise a Stanley Cup banner inside Ball Arena. The Nuggets and reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic begin their title quest a week later. Yet Altitude — a Kroenke Sports and Entertainment-owned regional sports network (RSN) with exclusive local broadcast rights — has been unavailable for most cable subscribers in Colorado since 2019. ...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
theScore
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game
The NHL season is only two games old - courtesy of a European back-to-back between the Predators and Sharks - but we've had weeks to bet on all 32 teams. The world's sharpest hockey bettors' opinions have shaped betting futures, particularly the regular-season point total markets. We can collate those...
Albany Herald
Anonymous NBA Scouts: Unfiltered Takes on Every Team in the East
In advance of the 2022–23 NBA season, we had opposing scouts size up every division. Here’s what they’re saying about each Eastern Conference team, from top to bottom.
NBA・
Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Makes Team Debut Against Former Club in Home Opener, Where to Watch
Ilya Samsonov’s first game for his new team is against the only NHL team he has ever played for when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL Season Kicks Off With Bizarrely Comical Referee Monologue
There’s nothing like a puck drop before a big game, but opening night of the 2022-23 NHL season brought the cringe to extreme levels. Of course, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman doesn’t struggle in that department, but the last thing you want from an exciting sport like hockey is to be seen as corny.
Penguins vs. Coyotes Preview: Crosby's Quest for Number Four Continues
The Pittsburgh Penguins open the season against the Arizona Coyotes.
Penguins Core Not Worried About Records, Ready for the Challenge Ahead
Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang have shared a Pittsburgh Penguins locker room since 2006 and have the same goal 17 years later.
Albany Herald
Kyle Wright, Braves blank Phillies, level NLDS 1-1
The only 20-game game winner in the major leagues came through in the Atlanta Braves' time of need on Wednesday. Kyle Wright pitched six scoreless innings as the Braves beat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 to even their National League Division Series at one game apiece.
LISTEN: Henry Lake and Jessi Pierce preview the Wild’s season ahead of Thursday’s opener
After a disappointing end to last year’s campaign, the Minnesota Wild finished their preseason play with a 5-1 record and are set to start the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 broadcast schedule
The Buffalo Sabres have announced the club's 2022-23 broadcast schedule, with 70 games set to air exclusively on MSG, including the team's opening-night matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. All Sabres telecasts on MSG Networks are produced and broadcast by the team's in-house broadcasting team and exclusively feature Sabres...
What Penguins Lineup Will Likely Look Like for Opener
The Pittsburgh Penguins final 23-man roster was submitted, now we look at how each player will be lined up.
The Minnesota Wild Roster is Set!
The Minnesota Wild are ready for the 2022-23 season to begin. After placing F Nick Petan and C Mason Shaw on waivers (both players cleared and were sent to Iowa by the way), and placing Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill on Injured Reserve, the Opening Night roster looks complete. General Manager Bill ...
Albany Herald
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having 'Terrific' Season, Says Coach
The Atlanta Falcons boast a really young defense and the unit is still trying to figure out some specifics. However, one veteran presence is guiding them through the treacherous season.
NHL
Penguins, Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announce New Dining Additions
The Pittsburgh Penguins, along with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the arena's exclusive food and beverage concessionaire, today announced a variety of new additions to the in-venue dining experience at PPG Paints Arena. "The introduction of new and expanded dining options builds upon PPG Paints Arena's already robust selection of concessions,"...
