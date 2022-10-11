PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a huge week for Philly sports. We've got the Phillies and the Union in the playoffs.The Eagles are undefeated. And now the city is getting Flyered up.The Flyers season opener is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in South Philly.There's a lot of excitement for the Flyers home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.After missing the playoffs last year, the team is hoping to take a step forward, led by some of their talented young players.They also hired a new coach to hopefully help speed up the rebuild.John Tortorella has been coaching in the NHL for more than 20 years. Now, he takes over a Flyers team that's hoping Torts can get them back to their glory days and in the hunt for another Stanley Cup. That's on the ice. There's also a lot to look forward to off the ice, including some great new merchandise and food. WATCH THE VIDEOS ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEWS.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO