Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him
Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show
Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Paul McCartney: Kanye West Was ‘Scrolling Through Images of Kim [Kardashian]’ During Songwriting Session
Paul McCartney says Kanye West was looking at images of then-wife Kim Kardashian during their first songwriting session in 2014
Justin Bieber ‘Bummed’ That Kanye West Is Dissing Hailey On IG: ‘This Is Hurtful’ (Exclusive)
Justin Bieber is “really quite bummed” that Kanye West is going after Hailey Bieber on Instagram, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. “He had so much love and respect for the guy, and they’d been friends for many years,” a source close to Justin, 28, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has given Justin so much advice in the time he’s known him, and he has been a source of wisdom and advice,” they added.
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
Kim Kardashian paying for security at kids’ school after Kanye’s online attacks
Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported. Kardashian is paying for the...
Kanye West Urges Justin Bieber: “Get Your Girl Before I Get Mad”
Yé also targeted John Legend and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in his latest rant. Kanye West is not holding back in his latest social media rant. After tripling down on his “White Lives Matter” shirt design and his disagreement with journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the 45-year old star received even more backlash from his fashion industry peers.
Friends certain Kanye West is in the midst of a psychiatric episode
Sources close to Kanye West are deeply concerned about him, Page Six is told. Insiders are in no doubt that his recent headline-grabbing behavior is the result of a mental break, and they believe it’s the most serious such episode that the rapper has suffered. We’re told that the “Watch the Throne” star is barely sleeping, which is an issue that reportedly contributed to his hospitalization in 2016. Sources close to the star said that his odd behavior began when he fired the publicist for his Paris fashion show last week, scrapped his plans for the show and hastily put together a new show featuring...
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal
Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
