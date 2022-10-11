ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
Cinemablend

Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show

Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
OK! Magazine

Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Us Weekly

Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown

Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber ‘Bummed’ That Kanye West Is Dissing Hailey On IG: ‘This Is Hurtful’ (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber is “really quite bummed” that Kanye West is going after Hailey Bieber on Instagram, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. “He had so much love and respect for the guy, and they’d been friends for many years,” a source close to Justin, 28, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has given Justin so much advice in the time he’s known him, and he has been a source of wisdom and advice,” they added.
NME

John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”

John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
ETOnline.com

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Urges Justin Bieber: “Get Your Girl Before I Get Mad”

Yé also targeted John Legend and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in his latest rant. Kanye West is not holding back in his latest social media rant. After tripling down on his “White Lives Matter” shirt design and his disagreement with journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the 45-year old star received even more backlash from his fashion industry peers.
Page Six

Friends certain Kanye West is in the midst of a psychiatric episode

Sources close to Kanye West are deeply concerned about him, Page Six is told. Insiders are in no doubt that his recent headline-grabbing behavior is the result of a mental break, and they believe it’s the most serious such episode that the rapper has suffered. We’re told that the “Watch the Throne” star is barely sleeping, which is an issue that reportedly contributed to his hospitalization in 2016. Sources close to the star said that his odd behavior began when he fired the publicist for his Paris fashion show last week, scrapped his plans for the show and hastily put together a new show featuring...
The Herald News

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal

Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about the rapper’s antisemitic scandal. The Tesla billionaire, 51, tweeted he’d had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by “Jewish people”. Elon – embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court – said on...
