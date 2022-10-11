Read full article on original website
Noise-cancelling headphones deal: Bose 700 now nearly half price
You can make a massive 40 per cent saving on Bose's premium wireless noise-cancellers with this Black Friday-beating deal on Amazon.
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs are Samsung The Frame rivals
Amazon's new QLED TV range supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ Adaptive, and features 96 local dimming zones.
Digital Trends
The best fanless laptops in 2022
We maintain a list of some of the best laptops you can buy, and they're certainly excellent machines. But most of them have something in common: they're fast performers with fans that can speed up and create a ton of noise. That's what makes a fanless laptop so attractive. Take...
Amazon Prime Day gaming sales live: save with PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch deals
Amazon Prime Day gaming sales are underway, and we're bringing you all the biggest savings across PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch right here.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Engadget
The best October Prime Day gaming deals you can get
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
PC Magazine
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything to expect from this year's sales
We're getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, with the models, prices, and retailers you should be on the hunt for in November.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Android Headlines
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Robot Vacuum Deals
A robot vacuum will really change the way you think about cleaning. It’ll allow you to go ahead and sit back, while the vacuum cleans up your home and cleans up after your pets and kids. But, they can be kinda expensive. There’s a handful of robot vacuums available now that are well over a grand. That’s a lot to spend on a robot vacuum, but it’s worth it.
Android Headlines
First Casetify 'Made for Google' Case Launches For The Pixel 7 Series
If you’ve been researching smartphone cases, chances are you’ve heard of Casetify. Well, the company has just launched its first ‘Made for Google’ smartphone case, and it’s made for the Pixel 7 series. Casetify launches its first ‘Made for Google’ case, and it’s for the...
Android Headlines
Save More Than $700 On This Razer Book 13" Laptop
Now is the time perfect to buy a new powerful laptop, and this Razer Book 13 laptop is currently on sale. You can get it for an impressive 37% off, which drops the price down to just $1,259.99. This is part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event going on.
Android Headlines
Save $700 On This 65-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV
Now is the time to start shopping for a new Samsung TV, and this 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $700 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event0 This brings the price down to $1,597.99. Samsung is one of the top display manufacturers in the world,...
Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals live: save on great sets across all platforms
We're rounding up all the best and latest Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals and sales as they roll in during the event.
Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra
Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
Engadget
The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip
Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
Android Headlines
Get The Galaxy S22+ For $799 On Amazon Prime Early Access & More
There are plenty of opportunities to save money on the latest Samsung products, and Amazon prime early access is an example. The popular Samsung Galaxy S22+ is now down to just $799 during this sale. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 devices earlier this year, and they were really popular. The...
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Accessories
Finally, the Google Pixel 7 is now available, and it’s a really good value at $600. The Google Pixel 7 is actually a bit smaller than the Pixel 6 was last year, so those cases from the Pixel 6 won’t fit. You can check out our round up of the best Pixel 7 cases here.
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
