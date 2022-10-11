ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

The best fanless laptops in 2022

We maintain a list of some of the best laptops you can buy, and they're certainly excellent machines. But most of them have something in common: they're fast performers with fans that can speed up and create a ton of noise. That's what makes a fanless laptop so attractive. Take...
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Engadget

The best October Prime Day gaming deals you can get

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
PC Magazine

Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Android Headlines

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Robot Vacuum Deals

A robot vacuum will really change the way you think about cleaning. It’ll allow you to go ahead and sit back, while the vacuum cleans up your home and cleans up after your pets and kids. But, they can be kinda expensive. There’s a handful of robot vacuums available now that are well over a grand. That’s a lot to spend on a robot vacuum, but it’s worth it.
Android Headlines

First Casetify 'Made for Google' Case Launches For The Pixel 7 Series

If you’ve been researching smartphone cases, chances are you’ve heard of Casetify. Well, the company has just launched its first ‘Made for Google’ smartphone case, and it’s made for the Pixel 7 series. Casetify launches its first ‘Made for Google’ case, and it’s for the...
Android Headlines

Save More Than $700 On This Razer Book 13" Laptop

Now is the time perfect to buy a new powerful laptop, and this Razer Book 13 laptop is currently on sale. You can get it for an impressive 37% off, which drops the price down to just $1,259.99. This is part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event going on.
Android Headlines

Save $700 On This 65-Inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV

Now is the time to start shopping for a new Samsung TV, and this 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K TV is a whopping $700 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event0 This brings the price down to $1,597.99. Samsung is one of the top display manufacturers in the world,...
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
Engadget

The Surface Pro 9 comes with either 12th-gen Intel CPUs or a 5G Arm chip

Last year's Surface Pro 8 was one of the biggest design upgrades for Microsoft's tablet PC, adding long-awaited features like Thunderbolt 4 and surprising upgrades like a 120Hz display. This year's Surface Pro 9, paradoxically, is both more of the same and a dramatic departure. It has the usual chip refresh — in this case, Intel's far superior 12th-gen CPUs — but there's also a new 5G-equipped model with a custom SQ 3 Arm chip.
Android Headlines

Get The Galaxy S22+ For $799 On Amazon Prime Early Access & More

There are plenty of opportunities to save money on the latest Samsung products, and Amazon prime early access is an example. The popular Samsung Galaxy S22+ is now down to just $799 during this sale. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 devices earlier this year, and they were really popular. The...
Android Headlines

Best Google Pixel 7 Accessories

Finally, the Google Pixel 7 is now available, and it’s a really good value at $600. The Google Pixel 7 is actually a bit smaller than the Pixel 6 was last year, so those cases from the Pixel 6 won’t fit. You can check out our round up of the best Pixel 7 cases here.
