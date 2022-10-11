ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Slide Up SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHnWy_0iUdJzZq00

The Texas A&M Aggies are off this week, but their loss to Alabama actually helped them move up a bit in the rankings.

The Texas A&M Aggies lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide and went up one spot in the All Aggies/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 6’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies , Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) lost to the Crimson Tide, 24-20.

With the victory, the Aggies moved up from No. 10 last week to No. 9 in this week’s power rankings, benefiting from some of the discombobulation across the conference

Texas A&M is off this week.

The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the top of the rankings, garnering all five first-place votes.

Week 6 SEC results included Alabama beating Texas A&M, 24-20; Georgia beating Auburn, 42-10; Tennessee beating LSU, 40-13; Ole Miss beating Vanderbilt, 52-28; South Carolina beating Kentucky, 24-14; Mississippi State beating Arkansas, 40-17; and Florida beating Missouri, 24-17

The Week 7 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central game will beat Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss. The 2:30 p.m. central games are Vanderbilt, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee and BYU at Arkansas. The 6 p.m. central game is LSU at Florida. And, the 6:30 p.m. central game is No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 6 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (6-0, 3-0) (5) — 70 points (Last week: 2)

2. Alabama (6-0, 3-0) — 65 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) — 61 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) — 55 points (Last week: 4)

5. Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) — 50 points (Last week: 6)

6. Kentucky (4-2, 1-2) — 45 points (Last week: 5)

7. LSU (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

8. Florida (4-2, 1-2) — 32 points (Last week: T8)

9. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) — 30 points (Last week: 10)

10. Arkansas (3-3, 1-3) — 28 points (Last week: T8)

11. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) — 25 points (Last week: 12)

12. Auburn (3-3, 1-2) — 14 points (Last week: 13)

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3) — 11 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3) — 8 points (Last week: 14)

