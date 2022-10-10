ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver aims to make biking on Broadway safer in 2023

By ALEX EDWARDS alex.edwards@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psCoC_0iUdJnEM00

Biking and walking along Broadway between 7th and Center avenues should be far more accessible in 12-18 months, according to City of Denver officials.

Denver's transportation department kicked off its Broadway multimodal improvements project with a celebration. District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark said the improvements were "a long time coming."

The program aims to improve to the corridor with safety top-of-mind. That's for all traveling along the major north/south arterial road, pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders included. The 1.5-mile improvement area will include a two-way, protected bike lane, upgraded traffic signals, and shortened crossing distances for pedestrians.

The Elevate Denver Bond covered much of the cost for the $14.3 million project, with a $9.6 million grant coming from the Safer Main Streets Initiative.

"This work will further our Vision Zero goal to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes along the corridor and provide more and better options for people to access and enjoy Broadway without a car," Adam Phipps, the executive director of Denver's Department of Transport and Infrastructure, said. "This Broadway facility will be an important new addition to the bike network."

Denver will also add 44 more miles of bike lanes, which will see the city exceed a five-year goal of adding 125 miles of bike lanes, he said. More than 90% of these 44 new miles will be what is known as a "high comfort" lane.

A high comfort lane has a clear buffer between people on bikes and people in cars. It can be as simple as a wide dividing line between the bike lane and street or a curb built into the road, said Nancy Kuhn, the director of communications for DOTI.

"It's gonna be great," Kuhn said. "People are gonna be able to come right off Cherry Creek Trail, hop on and head downtown in a protected way."

Many families want to walk or bike along the stretch of Broadway but can't because of how unsafe it felt, she said. The construction project will add two layers of protection for pedestrians: bike lanes and a row of parking spots for cars.

The department has high hopes for the 12-18 month improvement plan. Much of that comes from the observed success of a pilot program further down south Broadway between Bayaud and Virginia avenues.

"People liked it so much that it's been up since 2016," Clark said. "People said, 'please, we know it doesn't connect all the way, but this is so impactful for this area.'"

Initially, the pilot program had an expiration date, but it remained after the positive feedback. The new improvement plan extends the existing lane from Cherry Creek Trail to Center Avenue.

Kuhn said the impact on existing car traffic will be minimal. During the 15-month pilot period between 2016 to 2017, DOTI conducted studies that found traffic impacts due to the added parking spaces and bike lanes were "insignificant."

Beyond pedestrian safety, adding the two-way bike path will give local businesses a step up as bikers are far more likely to stop in than car drivers.

"The research shows that people on bikes are going to stop, and they're going to grab ice cream, they're going to grab food for their cat on the way home," Clark said. "They're going to stop and shop and support our small businesses and our community in ways that these cars are never going to do."

Luke Johnson, the president of the Broadway Merchants Association, recognizes the importance of the improvements. The Association represents over 100 small businesses that operate on Broadway.

"Broadway is one of the oldest shopping and dining districts in Denver, and for most of the last century, it's been heavily trafficked with cars," Johnson said. " Today, we will welcome a new era that will save the next 100 years of this corridor."

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices

Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
OutThere Colorado

Denver calls on residents to compost fallen leaves

Instead of throwing away those dried leaves this fall, how about giving them a new life as fertilizer?. That suggestion comes from the City of Denver as it rolls out the free annual LeafDrop program Oct. 10. Denverites can also bring pumpkins from the Halloween season as October turns into...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver City Council honors Indigenous People's Day with proclamation

At every meeting since October 2020, the City Council has acknowledged the original owners of the land Denver now occupies. The Ute, Cheyenne, and Arapaho Peoples lived and died here long before there was a Mile High City and on Monday, Denver City Council President Jamie Torres emphasized that fact by reading a proclamation marking the city's seventh annual Indigenous People's Day.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

City-owned vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Aurora

A pedestrian has died following an accident with an Aurora city vehicle, according to police. The Aurora Police Department responded to the fatal accident at about 9 a.m Friday morning, authorities said. A Ford F-350 belonging to the City of Aurora water department reportedly hit a 66-year-old female pedestrian at...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Bike Lanes#Bike Path#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#City Of Denver
OutThere Colorado

$750,000 firetruck gets stolen in Boulder during late night call for help

According to officials, Boulder Police Department responded to the report of someone stealing one of the local firetrucks on the night of October 2. Boulder Fire-Rescue was responding to a medical call in the area of Pennsylvania and Broadway at the time when their truck started to roll down the street. A firefighter was able to jump into the truck before it got far, pulling the emergency brake. Firefighters then detained the suspected firetruck thief until officers arrived at the scene. ...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
OutThere Colorado

NTSB: Plane in midair collision not transmitting signal

DENVER (AP) — A homebuilt airplane that collided with another small plane last month in northern Colorado, killing three people, was not automatically transmitting signals of its position as required for the airspace around Denver's airport, according to investigators. A preliminary report on the Sept. 17 crash by the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man breaks into Broomfield bank, refuses to leave

A man has been arrested after breaking into a Broomfield bank and refusing to leave. Broomfield police said the incident happened at the Firstier Bank on Destination Way near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway. SWAT members negotiated with the man and at 8:17 a.m. arrested the man, police said. Businesses...
BROOMFIELD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver-area home prices rise for first time in months

Prices for metro Denver-area homes rose for the first time in four months, albeit slightly. But the inventory of available for-sale homes continues to increase as does the time it’s taking to sell that inventory, according to the most recent Denver Metro Association of Realtors Market Trends report. The...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Attack by Pro-Russian hacker group targets Colorado airports

Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports. Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hickenlooper touts federal funding for 'climate rescue'

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper touted federal investment into "climate rescue" in a meeting with environmental and health advocates on Thursday in Denver, noting more than $100 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Hickenlooper described the federal package as the "biggest thing we’ve ever done as a country in terms of...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy