Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
This Canadian Retailer Is Positioned For US Market Entry, Plans To Launch Cannabis Sales In These States
Cannabis consumer retail and technology platform Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF announced on Tuesday updates to its U.S. market entry through its strategic arrangement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings Inc. As previously announced, the company has entered into an amended and rested option agreement pursuant to which...
Moderna (MRNA) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Moderna MRNA shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $130.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks. Share prices of Moderna likely rose after management...
The Complex Semiconductor Supply Chain is the Chip-Shortage Culprit
There is much talk about semiconductor stocks hobbling amid several challenges. However, to better understand why the semiconductor supply chain is being clobbered, it makes sense to understand how delicately the semiconductor supply chain works. Once that is clear, it will be easier to see why the global chip supply chains are braced for further disruptions.
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
Century (CENX) Surges 9.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Century Aluminum (CENX) shares ended the last trading session 9.6% higher at $6.27. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 30.9% loss over the past four weeks. CENX’s stock popped on a Bloomberg report...
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
Zacks.com featured highlights include Kroger, The Home Depot, Target and Big Lots
Chicago, IL – October 13, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Kroger Co. KR, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, Target Corp. TGT and Big Lots, Inc. BIG. 4 Dividend-Paying Retail Stocks to Shield from Volatility. Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall...
What's Been Driving the Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunge?
It has been awful time for investors in media company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Since its creation (from the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia) earlier this year, the stock has gone nowhere but down. What's been going on and is now the time to sell out of the stock?
Real Time in-Store Inventory Data Is the Consumer Hook Big Retail Needs
Big retail has its work cut out for it. We’re nearly two weeks into the all-important fourth quarter, within sight of Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. And amid the inflationary pressures and paycheck-to-paycheck pressures, it may be the case that now, more than...
Zacks.com featured highlights Marubeni, SP Plus, RCM Technologies and Euroseas
Chicago, IL – October 13, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Marubeni Corp. MARUY, SP Plus Corp. SP, RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT and Euroseas Ltd. ESEA. Buy These 4 Stocks with Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings. Crunching profit numbers and evaluating surprises might...
Delta Air Lines Q3 Profit Down On 2-year Basis; Sees Q4 Earnings Above Market
(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income was $695 million or $1.08 per share, down 54 percent from pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 net income of $1.50 billion or $2.31 per share. Adjusted net income was $966 million or $1.51 per share, including a 3...
Pre-market Movers: KNTE, PUMP, SSNT, DWAC, LLAP…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET). Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 10% at $17.61 LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $8.35 Medifast, Inc. (MED) is up over 5% at $127.95 QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is up over 5% at $71.24 NatWest Group plc (NWG) is up over 5% at $4.96 Revlon, Inc. (REV) is up over 5% at $4.15 Compass, Inc. (COMP) is up over 5% at $2.86.
6 Reasons to Add Kimco (KIM) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Kimco Realty KIM and other retail REITs are poised to benefit from the favorable job-and-wage-growth environment, which supports consumer confidence, and extra accumulated savings during the pandemic. Also, there is pent-up consumer demand as consumers look for an exclusive in-store shopping experience following the pandemic downtime. Undoubtedly, the broader market...
Supply chain snarls loosen for U.S. companies, but plenty of problems remain
John Ehresmann loves that the cost of shipping an ocean container from Asia to a U.S. port or buying a load of lumber has fallen back to earth. Oct 13 (Reuters) - John Ehresmann loves that the cost of shipping an ocean container from Asia to a U.S. port or buying a load of lumber has fallen back to earth.
Ambu, the World Leader in Single-Use Endoscopy, Hosts Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Plant in Mexico
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005690/en/ Ambu’s new factory in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, is a strategic step to become closer to the North American market by having a more sustainable and flexible approach to supply chain constraints. (Photo: Business Wire)
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights W.W. Grainger, DMC Global and Hudson Technologies
Chicago, IL – October 13, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW, DMC Global BOOM and Hudson Technologies HDSN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1990840/3-industrial-services-stocks-to-watch-amid-industry-headwinds. The Zacks Industrial Services industry is facing near-term challenges in the form of supply-chain constraints and flared-up input costs. Also, the recent contraction...
