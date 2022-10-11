Read full article on original website
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech
Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
The Top 10 Longest-Tenured Coaching Staffs in Division 1 Softball
In the world that is college coaching, personnel turnover is inevitable. Holding a coaching staff together is an achievement worth being celebrated, even if the unit is only together for a few years. Look no further than this summer, when the nation’s two longest-tenured coaching staffs (Missouri State and Michigan) both saw changes for the first time in decades. The staff at Notre Dame also saw change for the first time in 17 years.
USA Softball News: 15-Player Roster Announced for Pan American Championship Next Month
OKLAHOMA CITY – With a successful campaign through the 2022 season thus far, the USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) looks to continue its dominance on the international stage with a 15-player roster set to compete in the 2022 Pan American Championship in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Team USA...
Inside Pitch: Correspondent Grace White Explains Why “They’re Physical Therapists… Not Terrorists!”
Grace White is a college senior who plays first base for Union University, a DII school in Jackson, Tennessee, and is majoring in Journalism. She is the Sports Editor for the Cardinal & Cream, the school’s student publication, and has a younger sister who plays in the Virginia Unity club organization.
The Last Inning (Oct. 11, 2022): Spotlighting Georgia Bomber Kyla Stroud, Latest Verbals, ‘Reasons’ & She-Hulk
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Recruiting: Top Players Continue to Say… “I Committed!” (And Here’s One Headed to the Pac-12!)
The Fall in fastpitch means high school play in some states with most, however, active in club competition across the country. It’s also another very important time of year for older softballers: Recruiting Season!. If you (or someone you know) has recently decided where her college ball will be...
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Catcher Kennedy Marceaux… “There’s Just Something Really Special About This Place!”
Catcher Kennedy Marceaux was ranked in the Top 10 of the 2024 Extra Elite 100 that came out exactly a month ago today and the #3-ranked backstop in the current junior class has also finalized where she will play at the next level. Kennedy—who Head Coach Nate Nelson of the...
