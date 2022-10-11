ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
The Top 10 Longest-Tenured Coaching Staffs in Division 1 Softball

In the world that is college coaching, personnel turnover is inevitable. Holding a coaching staff together is an achievement worth being celebrated, even if the unit is only together for a few years. Look no further than this summer, when the nation’s two longest-tenured coaching staffs (Missouri State and Michigan) both saw changes for the first time in decades. The staff at Notre Dame also saw change for the first time in 17 years.
