ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Cucumber#Celery#Oranges#Food Drink#English#The Orange Pumpkins
AOL Corp

Is it safe to eat sprouted potatoes?

Raise your hand if you've ever gone into the pantry to grab ingredients for dinner, only to find the potatoes you were going to mash now have "eyes." Sure, they're a little odd looking, but are they safe to eat if you want those mashed potatoes anyway? Or should you just go ahead and send them to the dumpster?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Pumpkin Earthquake Cake

The flavors of pumpkin, white chocolate and cream cheese collide to make this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Gooey, flavorful and the perfect autumn cake!. One of our new favorite cakes to make is this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Super easy ingredients help this come together in no time and the end results will have you drooling! Made with a spiced cake mix, pumpkin, cheesecake mixture and white chocolate, it is not lacking in flavor. Top it off with some ice cream and you have yourself the perfect cake! Want to try a new pumpkin recipe this year? Then you absolutely cannot pass up this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake recipe!
RECIPES
macaronikid.com

Delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with a Healthy Twist

Taste-tested by many adults and children at parties and gatherings, these chocolate cupcakes with a healthy twist are a hit! I'm all for easy recipes and this is so simple and quick to make that I've done it with my little one many times! The best part? It is loaded with more than a full cup of zucchini which makes it extra moist. It's like you are eating your vegetables while indulging in this treat!
RECIPES
Tree Hugger

How to Use and Preserve Fresh Apple Juice

With six apple trees in my forest garden, and a very good year for fruit this year, much of my time these last couple of weeks has been taken up with harvesting and preserving the apple harvest. Four trees have been harvested and two, with later apples, are an upcoming task.
FOOD & DRINKS
gardeningknowhow.com

Grow Potatoes In Fall For A Late Harvest

Many cuisines feature potatoes, a starchy tuber that lends itself to a host of dishes. Growing your own potatoes ensures an organic supply of these long lasting spuds. Growing potatoes in fall is often preferable in areas with hot summers, as they are a cool season crop. Wondering how late can you plant potatoes? The answer depends on your growing zone.
AGRICULTURE
CraftBits

DIY Sunflower Farmhouse Check Wreath

This Sunflower wreath is made using supplies from Dollar Tree to create a fun fall or spring door wreath. 2 spools of Black and White wired ribbon- Dollar Tree. 1 bunch of fall white fuzzy ball flowers- Dollar Tree. Wire cutters (optional) Instructions. The wired ribbon should first be secured...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How to Preserve Pumpkins the Right Way

With October comes all kinds of beloved fall traditions: spooky movies, Halloween candy, pumpkin spice lattes and hearty casseroles. But there’s one October hallmark we get excited about long before the leaves start to change colors — pumpkin carving. Whether you go for the traditional triangle eyes and...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy