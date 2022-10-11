Read full article on original website
I’m an Aldi shopper – I bought an epic 3-course ‘date night’ meal including a mouth-watering main that costs just $5.99
A COUPLE has planned a date night at home by purchasing a three-course meal from Aldi that's delicious and affordable. In a TikTok video shared by the Aldi All the Time account, the two played rock-papers-scissors to determine who would choose the appetizer, entrée, and dessert. They started with...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
People are only just realizing how to eat Chipotle bowls so they don’t get soggy & even staff didn’t know the hack
A WOMAN shared her Chipotle hack for eating burrito and salad bowls correctly to avoid making the cardboard bowl soggy. She received mixed reviews for her simple fast food trick but most people found it shockingly clever. Sadie, who goes by the TikTok handle @s.s.training, shared a video of her...
Can You Grow Tomatoes Indoors?
Tomatoes, the perennially popular "love apple," can not only be grown inside; they can do well indoors. So, here's how to grow your indoor tomato plants.
4 dried flower arrangements to inspire your next colorful display
Learn how to arrange dried flowers to enhance your home's floral display and to make the most of those bouquets. A little hairspray, clever stem placement and color play is all you need.
I’m a gardening expert – three steps to get rid of spider mites destroying your houseplants
IF you've been neglecting your houseplants and have noticed tiny webs all of them, then you probably have spider mites. Luckily, a gardening expert has revealed how to banish them and stop them from destroying your plants. Andrew Gaumond, horticulturist and editorial director at Petal Republic shared what spider mites...
AOL Corp
Is it safe to eat sprouted potatoes?
Raise your hand if you've ever gone into the pantry to grab ingredients for dinner, only to find the potatoes you were going to mash now have "eyes." Sure, they're a little odd looking, but are they safe to eat if you want those mashed potatoes anyway? Or should you just go ahead and send them to the dumpster?
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
rsvplive.ie
TikTok user goes viral as she claims affordable anti-ageing serums are 'botox in a bottle'
A TikTok user has gone viral as she has shared that mixing two affordable serums gives her a 'botox in a bottle' effect. If you have been considering a tweakment, maybe try this popular combination out first. Both serums are from the cult favourite skincare brand The Ordinary and come...
Molly Yeh's nutty no-bake marshmallow squares are too good to share with your kids
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
thecountrycook.net
Pumpkin Earthquake Cake
The flavors of pumpkin, white chocolate and cream cheese collide to make this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Gooey, flavorful and the perfect autumn cake!. One of our new favorite cakes to make is this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake. Super easy ingredients help this come together in no time and the end results will have you drooling! Made with a spiced cake mix, pumpkin, cheesecake mixture and white chocolate, it is not lacking in flavor. Top it off with some ice cream and you have yourself the perfect cake! Want to try a new pumpkin recipe this year? Then you absolutely cannot pass up this Pumpkin Earthquake Cake recipe!
I Came Across A Study That Says Seeing Cats On The Internet Decreases Negative Feelings, So Here Are 21 Cats That'll Hopefully Help
My favorite one on this list is the video of the hydrogen and oxygen cats.
macaronikid.com
Delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with a Healthy Twist
Taste-tested by many adults and children at parties and gatherings, these chocolate cupcakes with a healthy twist are a hit! I'm all for easy recipes and this is so simple and quick to make that I've done it with my little one many times! The best part? It is loaded with more than a full cup of zucchini which makes it extra moist. It's like you are eating your vegetables while indulging in this treat!
New York Post
Eat up and slow down with EveryPlate’s new line of slow cooker meals
If you can’t stand the heat in the kitchen, let’s take things slow. By that we mean by way of a slow cooked meal, which has been the problem-solving solution for families everywhere when faced with mouths to feed and no time to cook. EveryPlate was so inspired...
Tree Hugger
How to Use and Preserve Fresh Apple Juice
With six apple trees in my forest garden, and a very good year for fruit this year, much of my time these last couple of weeks has been taken up with harvesting and preserving the apple harvest. Four trees have been harvested and two, with later apples, are an upcoming task.
gardeningknowhow.com
Grow Potatoes In Fall For A Late Harvest
Many cuisines feature potatoes, a starchy tuber that lends itself to a host of dishes. Growing your own potatoes ensures an organic supply of these long lasting spuds. Growing potatoes in fall is often preferable in areas with hot summers, as they are a cool season crop. Wondering how late can you plant potatoes? The answer depends on your growing zone.
DIY Sunflower Farmhouse Check Wreath
This Sunflower wreath is made using supplies from Dollar Tree to create a fun fall or spring door wreath. 2 spools of Black and White wired ribbon- Dollar Tree. 1 bunch of fall white fuzzy ball flowers- Dollar Tree. Wire cutters (optional) Instructions. The wired ribbon should first be secured...
How to Preserve Pumpkins the Right Way
With October comes all kinds of beloved fall traditions: spooky movies, Halloween candy, pumpkin spice lattes and hearty casseroles. But there’s one October hallmark we get excited about long before the leaves start to change colors — pumpkin carving. Whether you go for the traditional triangle eyes and...
5 Creative Ways To Use Milk In Your Garden
Many homeowners are finding ways to save on their grocery bills by growing their own produce. Here are some creative ways to use milk in your garden.
Here Are Five Ways to Slow the Ripening Process and Banish Brown Bananas
You meant well when you tossed that bunch of bright yellow bananas into your shopping cart. Alas, there were no green ones available, so you grabbed what was there. But you already knew: Waking up to a brown(ing) bunch on the counter was inevitable. Bananas on borrowed time! It's true, keeping bananas fresh is no easy task.
