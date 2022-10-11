Read full article on original website
Disney on Ice to showcase 50+ beloved characters at Van Andel Arena Feb. 2–5
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney on Ice is coming back to Grand Rapids for its Let’s Celebrate tour!. The show is scheduled to be held February 2–5, 2023 at Van Andel Arena. Advance tickets can be purchased now before they are available to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to ASM Global.
Visit Muskegon's creative collections during Tour The Town on Oct. 15
Ever wanted to explore Muskegon to see the art and culture Muskegon County has to offer? The Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition is hosting an event called Tour the Town showcasing all of the area's creative and artistic venues. The event encourages the community to “Visit Muskegon’s Creative Collections,” and...
GRPL and Safe Haven Ministries install GERI Book Nooks to inspire change and conversation with children
A new partnership with Safe Haven Ministries and Grand Rapids Public Library is bringing books to little readers that will inspire conversation and change within our communities. Grow Engage Read Imagine Initiative works to prevent domestic and sexual violence using books that promote healthy social norms and help protect their...
How you can take part in Ele's Place Courage, Comfort & Cocktails even though it's sold out
Ele's Place West Michigan is hosting a fundraiser event on October 18 called Courage, Comfort & Cocktails. While the event itself is sold out, there is still a way for people to participate in this fundraiser without purchasing a ticket. The silent auction portion of the fundraiser is open to...
Morning Buzz: October 12
1. Share your latest bird sightings and learn more about species found in the autumn at the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary "Birds And Coffee" series. The next online chat is at 10 this morning to learn more about blackbirds. Then in November get a look at the swans. Birds and...
Help The Lucas Project raise money to build their residential initiative
Parenting is tough, no matter who you are. But when you're the parent of a child with special needs, providing care comes with a whole new set of challenges. The Lucas Project helps caregivers recognize they need love, support, and respite, to be the best they can be every day.
Put on your racing shoes and get ready to run the Grand Rapids Marathon on Oct. 16
Runners, lace up those racing shoes because the Grand Rapids Marathon returns on Saturday. The marathon isn't just about a race, but it's also a community event. In addition to the marathon race, there will also be options to sign up for a half marathon, marathon relay, a kid's run, and much more!
Grand Rapids elementary school receives 201 books from Two Men and a Truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids elementary school received more than 200 books thanks to a local moving company and a national nonprofit!. Collins Elementary was the recipient of 201 books as part of an effort to deliver nearly 6,000 copies of When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree by Jamie L.B. Deenihan to children in the U.S., according to Two Men and a Truck.
How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!. The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year. If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:
Grand Rapids officials to distribute 2,000 logs, reduce waste
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids plans to give away 2,000 logs that recipients can use for firewood this year. The giveaway is scheduled to be held Nov. 4–5 at Grand Rapids’ drop-off site for yard waste between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. We’re...
Muskegon County to hold job fair Oct. 27
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County officials are holding a job fair later this month!. The job fair is scheduled to be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 2–6 p.m. in the student center at 1903 Marquette Ave. in Muskegon. We’re told participants will have the chance to network with...
Find the best place to continue your education at the WMU Graduate & Professional School Fair
Whether you graduated from college this past spring or years ago, you might ask yourself if going back for your master's or even a doctoral program is right for you. Western Michigan University will help you take the next step toward higher education at the Graduate & Professional School Fair.
Jacobs Financial Services: Playing the market safely during retirement
Are you a daredevil? Do you like to play things fast and loose? There are folks out there like that, but when it comes to the retirement fund that's not how you should play it. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares ways you can play the market safely with...
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
US-131/M-179 interchange completed 1 month ahead of schedule
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date. We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by...
Sparta police seek vandals behind recent park graffiti
SPARTA, Mich. — Police are seeking the identities of those responsible for graffiti that appeared in at least one Sparta park recently. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says it’s the second time similar graffiti turned up in the city since the summer. "We have some nice parks in...
Portage Northern interim principal on leave following alleged 'incident' at homecoming dance
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage principal was placed on leave following “an incident” at a recent homecoming dance, according to school officials. A representative of Portage Public Schools says the school district is investigating the incident, which they say occurred Saturday during the Portage Northern Homecoming Dance.
'It's been difficult:' Muskegon ISD on Muskegon Height's schooling issues
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Intermediate School Board Superintendent sat down with FOX 17 Monday to discuss the school's history. The ISD Superintendent serves as a support branch for all schools in Muskegon County, but cannot directly control any local district. In Muskegon Heights, there are two...
Suspect in deadly Make-A-Wish bike crash faces murder charges
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of hitting and killing two cyclists and injuring three others with her car in Ionia County over the summer has been issued additional charges in the incident. The crash happened on July 30 on Stage Road north of East Nickle Plate Road,...
Man charged with assault following high-speed chase in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The suspect accused in an assault incident and leading police on a chase in and around Battle Creek over the weekend has been charged. The string of incidents began early Sunday morning when police arrived in the 400 block of Cliff Street in response to reports of assault, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).
