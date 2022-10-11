ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Visit Muskegon's creative collections during Tour The Town on Oct. 15

Ever wanted to explore Muskegon to see the art and culture Muskegon County has to offer? The Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition is hosting an event called Tour the Town showcasing all of the area's creative and artistic venues. The event encourages the community to “Visit Muskegon’s Creative Collections,” and...
MUSKEGON, MI
Morning Buzz: October 12

1. Share your latest bird sightings and learn more about species found in the autumn at the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary "Birds And Coffee" series. The next online chat is at 10 this morning to learn more about blackbirds. Then in November get a look at the swans. Birds and...
Grand Rapids elementary school receives 201 books from Two Men and a Truck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids elementary school received more than 200 books thanks to a local moving company and a national nonprofit!. Collins Elementary was the recipient of 201 books as part of an effort to deliver nearly 6,000 copies of When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree by Jamie L.B. Deenihan to children in the U.S., according to Two Men and a Truck.
How to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is less than three weeks away!. The city of Grand Rapids has released several tips on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year. If you plan on going door-to-door or handing out candy, the Grand Rapids Police Department advises community members to take the following precautions:
Muskegon County to hold job fair Oct. 27

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County officials are holding a job fair later this month!. The job fair is scheduled to be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 2–6 p.m. in the student center at 1903 Marquette Ave. in Muskegon. We’re told participants will have the chance to network with...
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
US-131/M-179 interchange completed 1 month ahead of schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date. We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by...
Sparta police seek vandals behind recent park graffiti

SPARTA, Mich. — Police are seeking the identities of those responsible for graffiti that appeared in at least one Sparta park recently. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says it’s the second time similar graffiti turned up in the city since the summer. "We have some nice parks in...
Suspect in deadly Make-A-Wish bike crash faces murder charges

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of hitting and killing two cyclists and injuring three others with her car in Ionia County over the summer has been issued additional charges in the incident. The crash happened on July 30 on Stage Road north of East Nickle Plate Road,...
Man charged with assault following high-speed chase in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The suspect accused in an assault incident and leading police on a chase in and around Battle Creek over the weekend has been charged. The string of incidents began early Sunday morning when police arrived in the 400 block of Cliff Street in response to reports of assault, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).
