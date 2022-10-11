ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Karl Evers-Hillstrom
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ov3qp_0iUdI12E00

( The Hill ) — The Labor Department on Tuesday unveiled a proposed rule that would reclassify some independent contractors as company employees, a move that could disrupt the gig economy.

The highly anticipated rule takes aim at companies that the Biden administration says “misclassify” their employees as contractors. By becoming employees, those workers would be covered by overtime and minimum wage laws that don’t apply to contractors.

2 suspects, including teen, arrested in Navco Road death investigation

“Misclassification deprives workers of their federal labor protections, including their right to be paid their full, legally earned wages,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in a statement.

Labor unions have been pushing the Biden administration to go after industries that rely on contractors, including ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft, noting that those workers are losing out on key benefits and will have trouble unionizing due to their contractor status.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that misclassification is a problem in a host of industries, including home care, janitorial services, delivery, trucking and construction. The department said the widespread issue makes it difficult for some businesses to compete with those that misclassify their workers as contractors.

The Biden administration rule would replace Trump administration guidance that made it easier for companies to classify workers as contractors. It will likely draw intense opposition from business groups that pushed for the Trump administration rule.

Uber and Lyft each saw their stock price fall roughly 14 percent following the announcement. Gig companies could see their labor costs increase as much as 30 percent if they were required to reclassify contractors as employees, experts say.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend: Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Fox News

Department of Labor spikes Trump apprenticeship program detested by unions

The Department of Labor will cut back on federal apprenticeship programs as it nixes a Trump administration policy regarded as a "threat" by labor unions. The Biden administration will dissolve the Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program (IRAP) on November 25—a move that follows strong pressure from Democrats and labor unions who argue the program lacks necessary oversight from the DOL. The IRAP was established to expand apprenticeship programs beyond traditional labor professions like construction and into modern industries such as cybersecurity. The program allows authorized third-party employers to approve training programs instead of needing a direct approval from the DOL or a state agency.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Uber
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy