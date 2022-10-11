MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern Connecticut men's soccer was defeated by Southern New Hampshire University, 2-1, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Manchester, N.H. With the loss, Southern drops to 7-4-3 overall and 4-3-2 in NE10 play while Southern New Hampshire improves to 7-3-3 overall and 4-1-3 in conference play.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO