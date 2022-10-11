ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Men's Soccer Falls to Southern New Hampshire University, 2-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern Connecticut men's soccer was defeated by Southern New Hampshire University, 2-1, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in Manchester, N.H. With the loss, Southern drops to 7-4-3 overall and 4-3-2 in NE10 play while Southern New Hampshire improves to 7-3-3 overall and 4-1-3 in conference play.
SCSU Men's Soccer Travels To Southern New Hampshire On Saturday, Oct. 15

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY MEN'S SOCCER (7-3-3, 4-2-2 NE10) at Southern New Hampshire University (6-3-3, 3-1-3 NE10) Location: Oullette Stadium (Manchester, N.H.) Southern Connecticut State University men's soccer will travel to Manchester, N.H. to take on Southern New Hampshire in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
SCSU Women's Cross Country Wins Bruce Kirsh Cross Country Cup

RINDGE, N.H. - Southern Connecticut Women's Cross Country won the 10th Annual Bruch Kirsh Cross Country Cup in Rindge, N.H. The Owls placed six runners in the top nine spots in the 5k run, while posting a race-best, combined 1:39.47 with an average time of 19:57, almost a minute better than second-place Assumption (20:52).
SCSU Field Hockey Falls To Saint Michael's, 4-2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut field hockey lost to Saint Michael's, 4-2, in a Northeast 10 Conference game at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern drops to 4-7 overall and 3-4 in NE10 play. Saint Michael's improves to 3-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
