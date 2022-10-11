ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Z107.3

Jay Leno Coming to Collins Center Orono Saturday the 22nd

Every entertainer had to get their start somewhere. Sometimes they were the only people who thought that they had a chance at ‘making it.’. With some, even their manager wasn’t all that supportive. Comedians had to start going club to club, taking spots at a moments notice, and...
ORONO, ME
freightwaves.com

Bison Transport acquires 2nd Maine-based carrier

Canadian carrier Bison Transport announced Wednesday it will be acquiring Pottle’s Transportation on Oct. 31. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Hermon, Maine-based Pottle’s operates a truckload fleet of more than 200 tractors and 750 trailers through the U.S. Northeast. It also has a logistics offering and provides yard management and warehousing services. The more than 60-year-old company is a second-generation family-owned business.
HERMON, ME
Seacoast Current

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bar Harbor, ME
Cars
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Cars
City
Bar Harbor, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
Z107.3

An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows

Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
ORLAND, ME
Z107.3

New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor

If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Kasem
Z107.3

Drenching Rain Expected for Much of Maine Thursday into Friday

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect nearly two and-a-half inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see three inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two inches of rain.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Advertising And Marketing#Chevy Camaro#Chevrolet Camaro#Vehicles#Acadia National Park#American
I-95 FM

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line just in time for Halloween

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics -- just in time for Halloween... The makeup line, in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette. Unfortunately for “Black Sabbath” fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out, as of Friday afternoon. The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Roll Beauty’s website. The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Z107.3

Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock

Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
HANCOCK, ME
Z107.3

Ellsworth Restaurant To Host ‘Hell Night’ Of Halloween Hot Snacks

Some like it hot, so if you do, we found an event for you!. Back in the Spring of 2021, Todd Simcox and I had the pleasure of hosting a Best English Muffin Pizza Contest, at the fantastic Provedner Kitchen & Bar, located at 110 Main Street, in Ellsworth. They are a unique dining spot, and they are hosting a very unique event on the night before Halloween.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy