BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics -- just in time for Halloween... The makeup line, in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette. Unfortunately for “Black Sabbath” fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out, as of Friday afternoon. The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Roll Beauty’s website. The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO