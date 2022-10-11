ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Journal Star

East Peoria will forfeit its second varsity football game in the last two weeks

East Peoria will forfeit its second consecutive varsity football game, one week after the school canceled a game because its roster was reduced by players out with injuries and illness. The Raiders will forfeit their Week 8 Mid-Illini Conference game, originally scheduled for Friday, the school announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Opposing school Metamora had announced the cancelation via its Facebook page on Tuesday night. The freshmen-level game will go on as scheduled, the post said. ...
PEORIA, IL
KTLO

West Plains falls to Branson in 15-inning district semifinal game

Two area softball teams squared off in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament Wednesday at Glendale High School in Springfield. The game needed 15 innings to decide a winner, but in the end, West Plains fell to Branson 8-7. The Lady Pirates will advance to the championship game on Friday against top-seeded Camdenton.
WEST PLAINS, MO

