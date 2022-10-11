East Peoria will forfeit its second consecutive varsity football game, one week after the school canceled a game because its roster was reduced by players out with injuries and illness. The Raiders will forfeit their Week 8 Mid-Illini Conference game, originally scheduled for Friday, the school announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Opposing school Metamora had announced the cancelation via its Facebook page on Tuesday night. The freshmen-level game will go on as scheduled, the post said. ...

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO