Fresno, CA

Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival

HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
HANFORD, CA
Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
CLOVIS, CA
Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Student fees to go up next spring following the opening of RSU

In 2018, 67% of Fresno State student voters approved the construction of the Resnick Student Union (RSU) along with a student fee increase to cover facility costs. These students were told that student fees would not go into effect until the building’s opening. Five years later, Fresno State students...
FRESNO, CA
Planada: Looking Back 110 years

In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
PLANADA, CA
Tree Fresno and Fresno State students collaborate in tree planting event

Students participated in a tree planting event to celebrate “Clean Air Day” on Oct. 5 thanks to a partnership between Fresno State and Tree Fresno. Attendees planted approximately 65 crepe myrtle trees on Chestnut Avenue in the first of several phases Fresno State and Tree Fresno have planned to beautify the campus. Organizers hope that these events and the trees planted will promote cleaner air and a greener campus.
FRESNO, CA
Fresno Yosemite Airport to host an aviation career fair

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is hosting a free job fair with opportunities for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?

For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
OPINION: Fresno State needs to do more for commuters

Fresno State is well-known as a commuter school, with many students driving to campus from Madera, Kings and even Kern counties. Students from non-Fresno County areas made up 44% of last year’s fall semester student population, amounting to 10,893 Fresno State students. Out of that group, one of the...
FRESNO, CA
Vehicle Crash Cancels Classes at Madera Community College

Madera Community College canceled day and night classes Tuesday after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to the Avenue 12 campus. College spokesman George Villagrana said officials hope classes will be able to resume Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, which was turned off because of damage to the power pole that resulted in sagging power lines.
MADERA, CA
CUSD Superintendent Gives “State of the District” Address

The Clovis Unified School District held their annual State of the District breakfast at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Thursday October 6th. The breakfast, starting at 7:30 in the morning, afforded the opportunity for speakers like Clovis Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’ Brien and also gave the district the opportunity to hand out a 2022 report to the community.
CLOVIS, CA
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
Honor a farmer on National Farmer’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – National Farmer’s Day is October 12. The annual holiday was created as an opportunity to honor the hard-working farmers who put food on our plates each day. “The folks that are out in those fields, feeding us on a daily basis… I’ll take...
FRESNO, CA

