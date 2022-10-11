Read full article on original website
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Detroit Red Wings: 5 BOLD Predictions for 2022-23
1. Team Captain Dylan Larkin Will Lead the Team in Scoring2. Defenseman Moritz Seider Will Not Only be an All-Star, but also a Norris Trophy Finalist3. Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic Combine to Post Top-Fifteen Goaltending Numbers4. The Detroit Red Wings Will Be Closer, But Still Miss the Playoffs5. Forward Jakub Vrana Will Score 40 Goals this Season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Opening day has come and gone, and one of the most important questions that lingered through the offseason has been answered: who will be on the team’s 23-man roster on Oct. 12? While it was set a few days ago, let’s take a look at who made the cut and who didn’t when the puck was dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes. Then after that, we’ll have some takeaways to discuss.
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Coyotes, Flyers, Canadiens
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are in no hurry to get a deal done with Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are having ongoing discussions with David Pastrnak. The Arizona Coyotes made a waiver claim and questions about whether that speeds up a possible trade are out there.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Seattle Kraken Stat Leader Predictions
Oct. 12, 2022, will mark the official start of the Seattle Kraken’s second-ever regular season. The 2021-22 campaign was one to forget, but thanks to some big offseason additions, there is hope Seattle’s 2022-23 season will be stronger. Here are some Kraken-based end-of-season predictions for the upcoming year.
The Hockey Writers
Hockey Canada Unravelled Before Our Eyes
Warning: The following story deals with sexual assault, and may be distressing for some readers. If you’ve missed the headlines since the story truly broke in May 2022, Hockey Canada has become the centrepiece to a number of allegations. Some allege that the board members spent funds in an unruly fashion — buying championship rings for board members, paying for board dinners, and many other allegations — while other allegations date back as far as 2003 and have to do with alleged sexual assault that included members of multiple Hockey Canada teams, including those playing for World Junior teams.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 5-2 Win Over the Blackhawks – 10/12/22
The Colorado Avalanche raised a Stanley Cup Championship banner at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday night for the first time in 21 years. The ceremony at center ice featured the entire 2022-23 roster, as well as the Stanley Cup, which injured team captain Gabriel Landeskog paraded around the ice. The...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Seek Stability With New 4th Line of Jones, Grant & Regenda
The Anaheim Ducks churned out a successful preseason, challenging players both old and young to step up and fill the holes that were deemed question marks heading into training camp. Of the more pressing issues facing head coach Dallas Eakins was putting together a fourth line capable of playing reliable minutes. Luckily for him, the solution may have stumbled upon him this past week with the emergence of the Max Jones, Derek Grant and Pavol Regenda line.
overtimeheroics.net
Crucial Final Decisions Made in Detroit Red Wings Roster to Start the Season
Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Worse This Year Than Last? Some Believe So
The 2022-23 season is officially here and Edmonton Oilers fans are ecstatic. After a 2021-22 campaign which saw their team not only finish with 104 points in the regular season but also advance all the way to the Western Conference Final, there is plenty of belief that this roster can contend for a Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 10/12/22 vs Seattle Kraken
The 2022-23 season is finally here. For the second straight campaign, the Anaheim Ducks open their season at home to take on the Seattle Kraken. Home openers have been rare in Ducks’ franchise history, as this will only be their eighth in nearly 30 years. For as rare as...
Yardbarker
Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line
During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Have Chance to Regain Relevance in Pivotal 2022-23 Season
The chance to regain relevance begins tomorrow. Puck drop at Canada Life Centre Friday evening against the New York Rangers marks the onset of the most important season in Winnipeg Jets 2.0 history so far. That’s no exaggeration. At no time since the Jets relocated from Atlanta in 2011 has...
NHL
Soderblom 'honored' to make Red Wings' 23-man roster
DETROIT -- When Elmer Soderblom made the jump from Sweden to North America this past summer, there was uncertainty surrounding where he would lace up his skates in the 2022-23 season. To start the campaign, the next chapter of Soderblom's professional hockey career will be in the NHL. After a...
