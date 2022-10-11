ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

No. 1 Georgia makes quick work of Vandy, 55-0

Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Georgia to its second straight shutout of visiting Vanderbilt with a 55-0 victory in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Athens, Ga. Bennett went 24-for-30 passing and completed at least one pass to eight Bulldogs before being...
ATHENS, GA
Sedrick Van Pran Talks Offensive Line Continuity

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, 55 to 0. As they prepare to enter their bye week for the season prior to a brutal final stretch to end the season, Georgia's starting center, Sedrick Van Pran Granger spoke with Dawgs Daily about his performance and how he's felt the offense has progressed up front.
ATHENS, GA
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Vanderbilt

Georgia reclaimed their No. 1 ranking in the polls after week six and now they head into yet another conference matchup. This time against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs are currently listed as a 38-point favorite for this week, according to SISportsbook.
NASHVILLE, TN
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
City leaders disagree with Henry County LOST proposal

Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%. The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20%...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Meals on Wheels applicants for senior Christmas program

A Henry County program set up to support seniors struggling with hunger, food insecurity, and social isolation is seeking to bring more holiday cheer this season. The Meals on Wheels program is now accepting donations for its Adopt-A-Senior program aimed at making the holidays special for homebound seniors in Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

