Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Subway rider slashed, pepper-sprayed on Midtown train
The 57-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute on a northbound 1 train with another man, believed to be a panhandler, who was waving a knife and carrying pepper spray around 1:30 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
School employee fatally shot in head near Brooklyn's P.S. 203; one suspect arrested
A school employee was shot in the head near the P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member
A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
Man, 19, arrested on murder charges in Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in the shooting death of a Department of Education employee. The worker, Ethan Holder, was shot in the head and critically injured on Tuesday at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died on Wednesday. He had just left work at P.S. 203 […]
Woman with knife menaces passengers at New York City’s Grand Central station
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers safely diffused a tense situation inside Grand Central station in Manhattan today after a woman was reportedly menacing passengers with a knife. When police arrived, they located the woman, who was armed with a large kitchen knife, on the platform inside the terminal. The woman attempted to flee police officers as they approached, but they were able to take her into custody without further incident. There were no injuries reported. Police did not identify the woman or announce charges at this time. Crime is steadily rising within the New York City The post Woman with knife menaces passengers at New York City’s Grand Central station appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-year-old NYC public schools worker shot in head
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 19-year-old NYC public schools employee was shot in the head outside a Brooklyn bodega. The shooting took place at around 2:50 pm at 5022 Avenue M in the Flatlands neighborhood of Brooklyn. The victim was shot four times, once in the head, according to the NYPD. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Police did not identify the victim, a paraprofessional. Police said the suspect was a male wearing a ski mask, black jacket, and red sweatpants. No arrests have been made. The post 19-year-old NYC public schools worker shot in head appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Armed Robbery of 15-Year-Old at Gun Hill Road Subway Station
A 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at Gun Hill Road subway station, serving the number 5 subway line in the East Bronx. Officers from the 49th Precinct are asking for the public’s help locating three people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to the incident which occurred in the Laconia section of The Bronx, northwest of Pelham Gardens.
cnyhomepage.com
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
NBC New York
Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald's Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say
A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald's last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month's attack on the Lower East Side.
bkreader.com
Gunman Robs East Flatbush Bodega in Broad Daylight
A gunman held up a Brooklyn store worker at gunpoint in broad daylight, after first pretending to make a purchase, video released by police shows. The robbery happened 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Royal Cloudz Convenience store on Church Ave. near E. 28th St. in East Flatbush, police […] Click here to view original web page at news.yahoo.com.
Man arraigned in Queens bar stabbing death
NEW YORK, NY – A Maspeth man has been indicted for stabbing and killing a 55-year-old man across the street from a bar in Queens on September 19th. Olmedo Osorio, 46, was indicted today by a Queens grand jury for the stabbing on the charge of murder. Osorio is facing other charges related to the incident. According to police, “At approximately 2:40 a.m., the defendant became involved in a dispute with the victim Freddy Jimenez at a bus stop near the intersection of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue. The defendant stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife then left the The post Man arraigned in Queens bar stabbing death appeared first on Shore News Network.
police1.com
Suspect surrenders in NYC subway attack by group of women in neon green jumpers
NEW YORK — A suspect has surrendered to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on two teens aboard a Manhattan subway train by a group of women in neon green jumpers, police said Tuesday. Miriam “Sisse” Issouf, 26, turned herself in Monday, accompanied by her attorney. Cops charged...
fox5ny.com
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Shore News Network
