NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers safely diffused a tense situation inside Grand Central station in Manhattan today after a woman was reportedly menacing passengers with a knife. When police arrived, they located the woman, who was armed with a large kitchen knife, on the platform inside the terminal. The woman attempted to flee police officers as they approached, but they were able to take her into custody without further incident. There were no injuries reported. Police did not identify the woman or announce charges at this time. Crime is steadily rising within the New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO