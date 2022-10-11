ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
New Jersey State
New York State
Toms River, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman with knife menaces passengers at New York City’s Grand Central station

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers safely diffused a tense situation inside Grand Central station in Manhattan today after a woman was reportedly menacing passengers with a knife. When police arrived, they located the woman, who was armed with a large kitchen knife, on the platform inside the terminal. The woman attempted to flee police officers as they approached, but they were able to take her into custody without further incident. There were no injuries reported. Police did not identify the woman or announce charges at this time. Crime is steadily rising within the New York City The post Woman with knife menaces passengers at New York City’s Grand Central station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

There are more wild foxes in NJ than you might think

In the last 30 years, it's been rare to see a red fox in my neighborhood. You might see one crossing the road on a couple of occasions late at night or early in the morning. Now they've either multiplied at a faster rate than before or they just don't have enough natural predators to control their numbers.
WILDLIFE
mypaperonline.com

New Jersey Ghost Hunters Share Some Paranormal Adventures

Paranormal activity generally spikes in October according to Maryann Taylor of Hackettstown. Taylor, a paranormal investigator for four years, is administrator of the Facebook Group,. Midlife Spirits and a member of the New Jersey Ghost Hunters Society (NJGHS). That society, a non-profit paranormal investigation organization which meets in Hackettstown, was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey DOT rolls out dad-jokes and puns on emergency signs statewide

TOMS RIVER, NJ – perhaps it started back in May of 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic when New Jersey DOT signage along the state’s highways read, “Don’t be a knucklehead.” This week, the DOT rolled out “puns” of new messages on the state’s network of digital message billboards. “We’ll be blunt, don’t drive high,” one said. “Get your head out of your apps,” read another. “Nice car, does it come with turn signals,” yet another said. It’s a big step up from “Stay sober or get pulled over” and “Don’t text and drive”. Typically, the signs are used for emergencies, The post New Jersey DOT rolls out dad-jokes and puns on emergency signs statewide appeared first on Shore News Network.
POLITICS
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City

If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

