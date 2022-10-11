Read full article on original website
Alexis Ohanian gets sports award, calls for reforms in NWSL
Angel City FC founding investor Alexis Ohanian is calling for a safe work environment in the National Women's Soccer League
‘We told you so’: For Black athletes racism from college fans is a familiar story
“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of ‘stand up, N-words’ during the anthem and right after. And when brought to the attention of the BYU coaching staff there was no real response or sense of, like, alarm.”. That’s what a women’s soccer player told...
CBS News
Orlando Pride head coach and assistant coach fired after investigation into alleged misconduct
ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) -- Women's professional soccer team Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene have been dismissed for "engaging in retaliatory conduct" towards players who they believed had made or supported misconduct allegations against them, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced Monday. This...
Research and history indicate the Braves' winning ways are good for the entire city
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' wins of late are not only good for dedicated fans, sport psychologists say, it’s also good for the entire city. There is research and history to prove it. In 1991, the city of Atlanta was in one big, good mood. The Braves transformed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dawn Staley says earning Billie Jean King's leadership award is one of the biggest achievements of her career
Billie Jean King told Insider that women's basketball legend Dawn Staley is one of her "sheroes" and "a champion in life, on and off the court."
The Cavinder Twins are the Blueprint for How Women’s Sports Can Grow
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the twins of the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team, hail from the desert state of Arizona. Senior guards, the Cavinders have come a long way to get to Miami after deciding to transfer from Fresno State. No matter how far the talented sisters travel, they'll always...
GoMVB announces collaboration with Karlos Dansby...the game INSIDE the game
As far back as former 14-year National Football League linebacker Karlos Dansby can remember, he has always given back to his community. Dansby also knows how fortunate he was to be “seen” as a high school football (plus basketball and track), student-athlete at Woodlawn in Birmingham, Alabama - at a time (the last 1990s) when there was no social media, no smartphones with cameras, and the World Wide Web was still growing.
