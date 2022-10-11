Four students injured after a fraternity structure collapsed at the University of Idaho

Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
KHQ Right Now
Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University from Clarkston killed in wrong-way crash
CLARKSTON, Wash. - Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University, who were both from Clarkston, were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning. A third student, from Hawaii, was also killed. "It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share...
KHQ Right Now
Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley resigns
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley has resigned, the mayor's office confirmed. Right now, a search is underway for his replacement. KHQ is working to confirm more details about why he resigned. Hensley became chief in 2011 and has worked nearly 40 years in law enforcement. This...
Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash
PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning. The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI. Around 4...
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees
University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
Idaho is “Home” to College Football’s Strangest Game in History
There's something special about the Idaho Vandals and while Boise State fans may disagree--if you know a Vandal, you know that it extends further than just on an athletic court of a field. The Vandal's aren't known for winning many games or making headlines--yet their fanbase is among the most...
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
uiargonaut.com
Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote
Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care
A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
KHQ Right Now
'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production
PULLMAN – Last year, Washington State’s defense distinguished itself for forcing turnovers. The Cougars totaled 29 takeaways, finishing tied for fifth in the nation in that category. But the Cougars haven’t sustained that level of production this season. At the midway point of its season, WSU is on...
