Moscow, ID

Four students injured after a fraternity structure collapsed at the University of Idaho

By Emily Frint, KHQ Local News Digital Producer
 2 days ago
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity

Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley resigns

CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley has resigned, the mayor's office confirmed. Right now, a search is underway for his replacement. KHQ is working to confirm more details about why he resigned. Hensley became chief in 2011 and has worked nearly 40 years in law enforcement. This...
University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees

University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion. “The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states. The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion...
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks

KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote

Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care

A 48-year-old Lewiston man was charged with two counts of lewd conduct after allegations of abuse at a day care. Chad A. Heath was charged Friday with sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 16 in addition to two counts of lewd conduct with a minor child, all felonies. Heath appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Heath’s bond was...
