A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
An Atlantic City police officer working the scene of a crash on Route 30 was injured on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a reckless pickup truck driver struck him, authorities said. Local police and fire departments were called to the outbound lanes of the highway around 10: 45 p.m. in response to a report of a vehicle that had left the road and fallen into a marsh, they said.
A motorist was killed when a pickup truck ran off a roadway and struck her stopped car in Vineland early Tuesday. A 57-year-old Vineland man was driving a pickup north on North Delsea Drive around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and hit a car stopped at the exit from the McDonald’s, located at 306 N. Delsea, according to Vineland Police.
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
A Hunterdon County man was killed after he veered across both sides of Rt. 78 in an SUV that then went up in flames, state police said. The crash occurred just before 6:05 a.m. in both sides of Rt. 78 near milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury on Friday, Oct. 7, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.
A motorist was killed last week when his car struck a dump truck on a Gloucester County roadway, police said. Thurman H. Smith Jr., 37, of Chesilhurst, was driving a car west on Route 322/Glassboro Road near Fries Mill Road in Monroe Township shortly before midnight on Oct. 6 when his vehicle hit the rear of the truck, according to Monroe Township Police.
Officials in Atlantic City say officers checking on the well-being of two people resulted in those two being arrested along with two guns and over 14 pounds of marijuana being seized. The incident happened around 6 PM Monday, October 10th, along South Michigan Avenue near The Walk. That's when a...
Sad news to report out of the South Jersey region of Cumberland County. There's no other way to describe it other than tragic. Sources report that a 65-year-old man from Commercial Township is now dead after a horrific incident in Port Norris this week. According to sources at NJ.com, the...
allaroundpennsauken.com
Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
After an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Franklin Township over the weekend, police were able to track down the driver who fled the scene thanks to nearby surveillance cameras. The child was reportedly walking along Oak Avenue in Malaga (near Scotland Run and Malaga Open Space Area)...
BERKELEY – The evening commute may be more difficult as a serious car crash has occurred on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. At least three cars are involved in the crash which includes an overturned car and an entrapment, Ocean County Scanner News Reported. Additionally, three injuries were reported.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings.
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County was arrested in a road rage incident, authorities said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:34 a.m,, Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting an erratic driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane. The caller reported that the driver rolled down his window...
A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
