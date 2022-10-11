ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally

The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning

Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Chesilhurst, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Accidents
City
Atco, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when stopped car hit by pickup truck, cops say

A motorist was killed when a pickup truck ran off a roadway and struck her stopped car in Vineland early Tuesday. A 57-year-old Vineland man was driving a pickup north on North Delsea Drive around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and hit a car stopped at the exit from the McDonald’s, located at 306 N. Delsea, according to Vineland Police.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Fries Mill Roads#Kenworth#Kia Forte
NJ.com

Driver killed when car hits rear of dump truck, police say

A motorist was killed last week when his car struck a dump truck on a Gloucester County roadway, police said. Thurman H. Smith Jr., 37, of Chesilhurst, was driving a car west on Route 322/Glassboro Road near Fries Mill Road in Monroe Township shortly before midnight on Oct. 6 when his vehicle hit the rear of the truck, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
allaroundpennsauken.com

Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Seventeen-Year-Old Male

Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents

A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Shore News Network

Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton

Trenton, NJ- The Trenton Police Department is investigating after they found 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, 25, of Ewing, shot dead in his car on Ellis Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert behind a home on the 300 block of Ellis Avenue. You in Township police officers who were nearby conducting a motor vehicle stop I heard the gunshots and responded to the area. When they arrived behind the home they located a black Ford Fusion parked in the middle of Greenley Alley. As they got closer to the vehicle, officers The post Ewing man shot and killed in car in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy