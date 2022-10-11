CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.

CAIRO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO