WALB 10
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges after shooting at multiple people, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD). Mico Dennard Waters, 21, is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of pointing a gun at another and two counts of stalking.
wfxl.com
21-year-old arrested on 15 warrants, stemming from 2 separate incidents in Cordele
A 21-year-old is in custody after two separate incidents in Cordele, according to police. Around 4:30 p.m. on October 11, Mico Waters was arrested by Cordele police at a house in the city following an in-depth investigation by detectives. Police say that on Sunday, October 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m....
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
wfxl.com
Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary
The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
GBI announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.
wfxl.com
Sparks Mayor, Superintendent arrested in Cook County theft investigation
Two local leaders are behind bars following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents say that 76-year-old Earl Jackson, the mayor of Sparks and 42-year-old Antoyo "Buck" Tucker, the public works superintendent have been arrested and charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one county of theft by conversion.
WALB 10
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
wfxl.com
One displaced after fire destroys their Lee County home
A person is displaced after their house caught fire in Lee County Sunday. Lee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire with three engines/pumpers and a 3,000-gallon service truck. While arriving to the fire, the primary house caught fire. An immediate request for mutual aid was sent...
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted for aggravated battery
Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 34-year-old Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as “Corey Hightower” is wanted for aggravated battery. Hightower is 5’09’ and weighs 154 pounds, he was last seen near the 200 block of Thornton...
'It knocked me foolish': Vienna Mayor hailed as a hero after saving woman, 3 children in train crash
VIENNA, Ga. — The Vienna Mayor is being hailed as a hero after saving a mother and her three children before a train crashed into their vehicle Saturday morning. Vienna Police say the woman faces charges including driving under the influence and child endangerment. Mayor Eddie Daniels says he...
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
WALB 10
Have you lost this animal in Crisp Co.?
CORDELE Ga. (WALB) - Have you or someone you know misplaced an animal? Well, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) may have it. The animal was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. It is a female. If you recognize the animal or know of...
wfxl.com
Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant
Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Homecoming week, Gospel Explosion
Albany State University is celebrating Homecoming this week. Homecoming week is filled with activities and festivities for current students, alumni and the greater Albany community. On Tuesday, October 11 people flocked to the lower east campus grounds for the Homecoming Gospel Explosion and praise on the lawn.
Albany Herald
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Albany
These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Albany Humane society. Scroll through the gallery to see them.
wfxl.com
Albany State University street festival location changed to Civic Center due to weather
Due to expected inclement weather, the location for Wednesday’s Homecoming Street Festival at 6 p.m. has changed. The Homecoming Street Festival will take place at the Albany Civic Center, located at 100 West Oglethorpe Blvd. The festival will feature a night of music, food, and fun featuring DJ Dollar...
wfxl.com
Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire
The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Royal Court coronation
The Royal Court Coronation is the first event in a week full of homecoming festivities. The official kick-off will take place on Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m.
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
