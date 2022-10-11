ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfxl.com

Pelham police need community help to find missing man

The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary

The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Sparks Mayor, Superintendent arrested in Cook County theft investigation

Two local leaders are behind bars following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents say that 76-year-old Earl Jackson, the mayor of Sparks and 42-year-old Antoyo "Buck" Tucker, the public works superintendent have been arrested and charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one county of theft by conversion.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
CAIRO, GA
wfxl.com

One displaced after fire destroys their Lee County home

A person is displaced after their house caught fire in Lee County Sunday. Lee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire with three engines/pumpers and a 3,000-gallon service truck. While arriving to the fire, the primary house caught fire. An immediate request for mutual aid was sent...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man wanted for aggravated battery

Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man. APD says that 34-year-old Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as “Corey Hightower” is wanted for aggravated battery. Hightower is 5’09’ and weighs 154 pounds, he was last seen near the 200 block of Thornton...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Have you lost this animal in Crisp Co.?

CORDELE Ga. (WALB) - Have you or someone you know misplaced an animal? Well, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) may have it. The animal was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. It is a female. If you recognize the animal or know of...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Drugs, money, guns found during Ashburn search warrant

Multiple drugs, guns and cash were found during a search warrant in Ashburn Friday afternoon. Ashburn police, with the assistance from the Sycamore Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in Ashburn. Police say that upon searching the home, an unknown quantity of "Flocka", cocaine and a large...
ASHBURN, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Albany State University Homecoming week, Gospel Explosion

Albany State University is celebrating Homecoming this week. Homecoming week is filled with activities and festivities for current students, alumni and the greater Albany community. On Tuesday, October 11 people flocked to the lower east campus grounds for the Homecoming Gospel Explosion and praise on the lawn.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire

The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA

