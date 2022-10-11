Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
A New Research Investigates How Brazilian Cattle Farmers Adapt to Climate Change in the Amazon
Global agricultural producers must adjust to shifting weather patterns. Much research has focused on agricultural mitigation techniques, but animal farmers have particular concerns. New research looks at how Brazilian cattle farmers are dealing with climate change in the Amazon. According to a previous study, the dry season is rising by...
NBC News
On New Zealand farm, scientists reduce cow burps with an eye on global warming
PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand — More than a dozen calves wait at a research farm in New Zealand to be fed Kowbucha, a punnily named probiotic that studies show reduces burps -- or methane emissions. The Kowbucha powder is blended into a milk-like drink fed to the calves at...
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
beefmagazine.com
Farmers face new reality in beef supply chain
Cattle prices have been moving higher, but not to the same extent as beef prices. For the first eight months of this year, fed-steer prices are 18.9% above the 2018-19 average for January-August. Feeder steer prices are up 13.2%. While these are solid increases, they fail to match the rise in Choice boxed beef prices (+22.1%) and Choice retail beef prices (+27.4%) over the same period.
beefmagazine.com
A Snapshot: What is happening in the USA cattle herd
The year kicked off with a cattle inventory estimated to be down 2%, thanks to a 2021 calf crop down 2.3% from the previous year, due largely to the pressures brought on by drought and high input costs for feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor. This Market Intel provides farmers and ranchers with a snapshot of what is happening to the U.S. cattle herd as we head toward the finish line of 2022.
Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm
It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
Poultry farmers call for birds to be kept inside to combat bird flu
Chicken and egg producers call for housing order for poultry and captive birds to be extended across UK
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
AOL Corp
Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop
Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul, Oregon, had a banner year in 2014. The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees. Hazelnuts...
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
Eater
Why Flannery Beef Uses Meat From Holstein Cows to Sell to Restaurants
At Flannery Beef, father-daughter duo Bryan and Katie Flannery specialize in dry-aging beef from Holstein dairy cows. “If you tell somebody to think of a cow, you’re going to think of a Holstein,” says Katie Flannery. “It’s going to be the black and white spotted cow.” But while Holsteins are mostly known as producers in the dairy industry, they’re less well-known for their meat — something the Flannerys are hoping to change.
KEYT
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Input costs among several factors limiting dairy expansion
Dairy farmers are not looking to expand much right now, especially given the current market conditions. Mike North of Ever.Ag said there are several factors limiting expansion for dairy farmers currently. “Obviously, feed costs and overall input costs and you can throw labor in there and the whole kit and...
KEYT
Biden administration outlines plan to pay for Colorado River water cuts as crisis looms
As concerns grow over the future of the drought-plagued Colorado River system, the Biden administration has announced how it intends to pay farmers, cities and Native American tribes in the Southwest for significant, voluntary water cuts. The money is coming from $4 billion in drought relief funds in the Inflation...
agupdate.com
Corn demand lags behind as harvest continues
Harvest season continues around the Midwest, and while the crop comes out of the field, demand worries are weighing on the markets. Recent export reports have been weaker, and yield expectations are not as low as many expected early on in the season, which is a poor formula for prices, said Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
KEYT
KEYT
UK poultry farmers demand government issue housing order over rising Avian flu cases
Poultry and egg farmers have asked the U.K. government to issue a nationwide housing order for chickens after a recent bird flu outbreak.
KEYT
