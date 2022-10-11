ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, GA

Army Times

Army prepares for dispersed warfare with high casualties

WASHINGTON – Fighting in Ukraine continues to show senior Army leaders and thinkers the value of two things that the service hasn’t been doing at scale for a long, long time — reconstitution and long-range, large-unit dispersion. Brigade combat teams covered vast areas in counterinsurgency fights in...
MILITARY
Army Times

US Army heightens focus on contested logistics in Pacific

WASHINGTON — Coming up in 2023, the U.S. Army in the Pacific will ramp up efforts that examine how to conduct battlefield logistics in contested environments, Gen. Charles Flynn told Defense News in a recent interview. “As we’re seeing with a protracted fight [between Russia and Ukraine] in Europe,”...
MILITARY
Army Times

Army streamlines how it gets gear to soldiers in the fight

WASHINGTON — The recent war in Ukraine, combined with last year’s Afghanistan evacuation and a host of other less headline-grabbing missions has given Army installations a sneak peek at what large-scale combat mobilizations will require. For a few years now, Army officials have cautioned that the ease with...
MILITARY
Army Times

Brigade commanders face tougher tests during combat training rotations

WASHINGTON – Brigade commanders no longer have the luxury of time as they face the gauntlets that are combat training center rotations. To succeed, commanders will have to see outside their immediate area and drive their units to accomplish missions on a division or corps timeline. Brig. Gen. Curtis...
FORT IRWIN, CA
Army Times

How COVID-19 lessons have helped the Army send weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The demand for weapons in Ukraine is not slowing down, and its impact on the U.S. Army is clear, given the fact that munitions are coming straight from the service’s stockpiles. Restocking the American ground force while continuing to help Ukraine’s fight off a Russian invasion...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War

Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous West Point Grads

The United States Military Academy was founded in 1802 at West Point, New York, a place chosen for its strategic importance because it overlooks the Hudson River. The academy is one of the oldest such institutions in the world and has produced some of America’s most famous leaders.  To identify some of West Point’s most […]
WEST POINT, NY
Army Times

The Army is struggling to stay out of the culture war

WASHINGTON — Amid attacks from conservative cable news personalities, the Army’s top leaders said they stand by their diversity and inclusion efforts during a Monday press briefing at the 2022 Association of the U.S. Army conference. But they’re trying to thread the needle through a very narrow gap....
MILITARY
Army Times

US Army plans two more tests of hypersonic missile ahead of fielding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army plans to conduct two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit by the end of fiscal 2023. The service delivered the first battery’s worth of ground equipment of Dark Eagle, a hypersonic weapons capability, just over a year ago. It went to the I Corps’ 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
MILITARY
Army Times

New TRADOC boss champions doctrine, training upgrades

Over the past five years, the Army has overhauled its doctrine to meet new foes on a new battlefield while simultaneously beginning to modernize training and career building for soldiers across the service. Those foundational pursuits find a home at Training and Doctrine Command. In September, Gen. Gary Brito took...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Army Times

Former JSOC and Afghanistan mission commander joins Sig Sauer

WASHINGTON — The former commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission and all U.S. forces in Afghanistan will join Sig Sauer as a defense adviser, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday. Former Gen. Scott Miller, who has also served as commander of Joint Special Operations Command,...
MILITARY
Army Times

As the Army pivots to battle peers, chemical, biological threats loom

For the first time since the beginning of the Iraq War, the threat of chemical, biological and nuclear attacks to military forces at home and abroad has triggered new thinking, new funding and a renewed focus on preparing troops from the Army. In July, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear,...
MILITARY
Army Times

Headed to a combat training center? These tips will help.

If Army captains headed to one of the major combat training centers are looking for pointers, the officers who will challenge and evaluate them there recently shared a few. At last month’s Maneuver Warfighter Conference on Fort Benning, Georgia, observer/controllers from each of the three major centers shared what they’ve seen, both good and bad, in units they face off against in simulated combat.
MILITARY
Army Times

The Army faces urban challenges. These units are attacking the problem

In the coming years, the Pentagon’s area of focus, the Pacific, will count more than two dozen “megacities” or urban areas with more than 10 million inhabitants. The most highly populated area where the Army has had recent boots-on-the-ground combat was Baghdad, Iraq, which then had fewer than 7.5 million people but swallowed military resources insatiably.
MILITARY
Army Times

Readiness isn’t just about weapons and training, says four-star

WASHINGTON — Corps and division commanders need to clear battlefield and training obstacles for brigades and battalions, something that hasn’t been the norm for decades, according to the head of Army Forces Command. Gen. Andrew Poppas spoke with Army Times at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual...
MILITARY
Army Times

Project Convergence exercise has new gateway to test emerging tech

WASHINGTON — Project Convergence this year will grow in scope and scale to examine more deeply how the joint force and international partners can conduct fully connected combined operations. Another new element to the U.S. Army’s annual experimentation event is a “gateway” where industry can test emerging technology in...
MILITARY
Army Times

Army advisor brigade ramps up Pacific partners’ military effectiveness

WASHINGTON — In front of its headquarters near the Pacific Ocean, soldiers from 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade are planting palm trees. The unit, established in 2020, has set up partnerships with six nations in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, including Japan, Indonesia, Mongolia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. The 5th SFAB is headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
MILITARY
Army Times

How the US Army plans to achieve a clean audit

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army hopes a program established through its comptroller’s office will help it reach a clean audit, a milestone the service hasn’t met since Defense Department audits began in 2018. The Army established the Command Accountability and Execution Review, or CAER, in 2018 to...
MILITARY
Army Times

Army weighs options on extending range of Precision Strike Missile

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is still deciding how much farther out it might extend the range requirement for its Precision Strike Missile that is already capable of reaching 499 kilometers (310 miles), according to Col. Rory Crooks, the service’s Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team lead. One...
MILITARY

