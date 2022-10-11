Read full article on original website
Related
Army Times
Army prepares for dispersed warfare with high casualties
WASHINGTON – Fighting in Ukraine continues to show senior Army leaders and thinkers the value of two things that the service hasn’t been doing at scale for a long, long time — reconstitution and long-range, large-unit dispersion. Brigade combat teams covered vast areas in counterinsurgency fights in...
Army Times
US Army heightens focus on contested logistics in Pacific
WASHINGTON — Coming up in 2023, the U.S. Army in the Pacific will ramp up efforts that examine how to conduct battlefield logistics in contested environments, Gen. Charles Flynn told Defense News in a recent interview. “As we’re seeing with a protracted fight [between Russia and Ukraine] in Europe,”...
Army Times
Army streamlines how it gets gear to soldiers in the fight
WASHINGTON — The recent war in Ukraine, combined with last year’s Afghanistan evacuation and a host of other less headline-grabbing missions has given Army installations a sneak peek at what large-scale combat mobilizations will require. For a few years now, Army officials have cautioned that the ease with...
Army Times
Brigade commanders face tougher tests during combat training rotations
WASHINGTON – Brigade commanders no longer have the luxury of time as they face the gauntlets that are combat training center rotations. To succeed, commanders will have to see outside their immediate area and drive their units to accomplish missions on a division or corps timeline. Brig. Gen. Curtis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Army Times
How COVID-19 lessons have helped the Army send weapons to Ukraine
WASHINGTON — The demand for weapons in Ukraine is not slowing down, and its impact on the U.S. Army is clear, given the fact that munitions are coming straight from the service’s stockpiles. Restocking the American ground force while continuing to help Ukraine’s fight off a Russian invasion...
25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War
Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
The Most Famous West Point Grads
The United States Military Academy was founded in 1802 at West Point, New York, a place chosen for its strategic importance because it overlooks the Hudson River. The academy is one of the oldest such institutions in the world and has produced some of America’s most famous leaders. To identify some of West Point’s most […]
Army Times
The Army is struggling to stay out of the culture war
WASHINGTON — Amid attacks from conservative cable news personalities, the Army’s top leaders said they stand by their diversity and inclusion efforts during a Monday press briefing at the 2022 Association of the U.S. Army conference. But they’re trying to thread the needle through a very narrow gap....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Army Times
US Army plans two more tests of hypersonic missile ahead of fielding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army plans to conduct two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit by the end of fiscal 2023. The service delivered the first battery’s worth of ground equipment of Dark Eagle, a hypersonic weapons capability, just over a year ago. It went to the I Corps’ 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
‘Proof I was there’: every Japanese American incarcerated in second world war finally named
Ireichō, a sacred book of names, lists all 125,284 people of Japanese descent who were held in camps across the US and is on display at an LA museum
Army Times
New TRADOC boss champions doctrine, training upgrades
Over the past five years, the Army has overhauled its doctrine to meet new foes on a new battlefield while simultaneously beginning to modernize training and career building for soldiers across the service. Those foundational pursuits find a home at Training and Doctrine Command. In September, Gen. Gary Brito took...
Army Times
Former JSOC and Afghanistan mission commander joins Sig Sauer
WASHINGTON — The former commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission and all U.S. forces in Afghanistan will join Sig Sauer as a defense adviser, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday. Former Gen. Scott Miller, who has also served as commander of Joint Special Operations Command,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Army Times
As the Army pivots to battle peers, chemical, biological threats loom
For the first time since the beginning of the Iraq War, the threat of chemical, biological and nuclear attacks to military forces at home and abroad has triggered new thinking, new funding and a renewed focus on preparing troops from the Army. In July, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear,...
Army Times
Headed to a combat training center? These tips will help.
If Army captains headed to one of the major combat training centers are looking for pointers, the officers who will challenge and evaluate them there recently shared a few. At last month’s Maneuver Warfighter Conference on Fort Benning, Georgia, observer/controllers from each of the three major centers shared what they’ve seen, both good and bad, in units they face off against in simulated combat.
Army Times
The Army faces urban challenges. These units are attacking the problem
In the coming years, the Pentagon’s area of focus, the Pacific, will count more than two dozen “megacities” or urban areas with more than 10 million inhabitants. The most highly populated area where the Army has had recent boots-on-the-ground combat was Baghdad, Iraq, which then had fewer than 7.5 million people but swallowed military resources insatiably.
Army Times
Readiness isn’t just about weapons and training, says four-star
WASHINGTON — Corps and division commanders need to clear battlefield and training obstacles for brigades and battalions, something that hasn’t been the norm for decades, according to the head of Army Forces Command. Gen. Andrew Poppas spoke with Army Times at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual...
Army Times
Project Convergence exercise has new gateway to test emerging tech
WASHINGTON — Project Convergence this year will grow in scope and scale to examine more deeply how the joint force and international partners can conduct fully connected combined operations. Another new element to the U.S. Army’s annual experimentation event is a “gateway” where industry can test emerging technology in...
Army Times
Army advisor brigade ramps up Pacific partners’ military effectiveness
WASHINGTON — In front of its headquarters near the Pacific Ocean, soldiers from 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade are planting palm trees. The unit, established in 2020, has set up partnerships with six nations in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, including Japan, Indonesia, Mongolia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. The 5th SFAB is headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Army Times
How the US Army plans to achieve a clean audit
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army hopes a program established through its comptroller’s office will help it reach a clean audit, a milestone the service hasn’t met since Defense Department audits began in 2018. The Army established the Command Accountability and Execution Review, or CAER, in 2018 to...
Army Times
Army weighs options on extending range of Precision Strike Missile
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is still deciding how much farther out it might extend the range requirement for its Precision Strike Missile that is already capable of reaching 499 kilometers (310 miles), according to Col. Rory Crooks, the service’s Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team lead. One...
Comments / 0