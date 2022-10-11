Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Mammoth set to begin inaugural FPHL season this weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Mammoth are set to begin their inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, (FPHL), this weekend. The Mammoth open the season on the road against Binghamton on Friday with their home opener at First Arena on Saturday. Elmira's new hockey team was announced...
PHOTO GALLERY: Flyers Lose Home Opener 64-50
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School unified basketball team had its home opener yesterday, October 12. The Flyers hosted Needham High in their second game of the season. The game was close after the first period, tied 13-13. Framingham is now 0-2 this season. The Flyers lost their season...
Boston Globe
TD Garden to host World Figure Skating Championships in 2025
Boston last hosted the World Figure Skating Championships in 2016. The World Figure Skating Championships are coming back to Boston. The International Skating Union announced on Wednesday it has awarded the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 to Boston. The event will be hosted by US Figure Skating at TD Garden on March 24-30.
Wednesday's roundup: Edwards, Moreau lead Portsmouth field hockey in regular-season finale
PORTSMOUTH - The Portsmouth High School field hockey team ended its regular season on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Kingswood in a Division II match. Portsmouth finished with a record of 11-3. Senior Mia Edwards and Sydney Moreau both scored for the Clippers, while Sam Ruel had an assist. ...
