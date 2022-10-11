LA City Council Set to Meet for First Time Since Recordings Were Leaked

Photo: Getty Images North America

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council will meet Tuesday for the first time since Nury Martinez resigned as its president.

Martinez resigned from her leadership position Monday, a day after the release of a recorded conversation with Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera that involved racial slurs directed at Councilman Mike Bonin's son and discussions on how the council members could impact the redistricting process to work in their favor.

With Martinez stepping down, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, the council president pro tempore, was elevated to interim council president.

O'Farrell was among the many council members and other elected officials saying Martinez, de León and Cedillo should all resign from the council.

"I don't see how that presence continuing in city leadership is going to allow the city to move forward," O'Farrell said Monday. "... I just think that that presence will continue to be an obstacle if it is still there in the halls of power at City Hall. Angelenos deserve better."

Martinez, 49, has served on the council since 2013 and represents the Sixth District in the San Fernando Valley. She is the second Latina to serve on the council and was its only female member when she was elected. election. Six years later, she became the first Latina to become president of the City Council when she was elected in 2019, replacing long-time President Herb Wesson.

Prior to being elected to the council, Martinez served on the San Fernando City Council from 2003-09 and the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education from 2009-2013.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.