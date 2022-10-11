ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

4 nutritionist-recommended tips to upgrade your egg game

 3 days ago

(BPT) - While eggs are always tasty on their own, there are many ways to enhance their already delicious flavor by using simple ingredients, without taking away from the egg's nutrition. To help you upgrade your family’s egg game, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto has provided the following tips.

1. Start with quality ingredients

Whether you choose to boil, fry, poach or bake them, in order to make great egg dishes, you’ll need quality ingredients. Soto's number one choice for eggs are Eggland's Best eggs because they contain six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s and 25% less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs.

2. Spice it up

Don't limit your spices to just salt and pepper. Take your egg dishes to the next level by adding and combining flavorful spices and herbs. If you're new to experimenting with spices, start out simple by adding dried basil or chives to your omelets or egg scrambles. For some added color and taste, sprinkle paprika or turmeric on top of a freshly poached or fried egg. Don't be afraid to get creative!

3. Add some vibrant color

In addition to spices, adding a range of fresh veggies, including tomatoes, peppers and spinach, can brighten your eggs and create flavorful combinations. You can add uncooked vegetables into your eggs for texture, or you can cook them beforehand for an extra layer of flavor. There’s really no wrong way to mix delicious eggs with any vegetable of your choice, and it’s a simple trick to ensure your egg dishes are anything but boring.

4. Try new recipes

When it comes to eating eggs, it can be easy to get stuck in a mundane routine. For your next family dinner, find a new recipe that uses eggs in a fun and unexpected way.

Eggland's Best, a nationwide supporter of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good™ Eat Smart initiative, encourages families to spend more time together to connect and destress, especially around the table, by gathering to eat delicious and nutritious meals. This family-friendly recipe for Egg Ravioli with Sage and Almonds is easy to make and will keep your family coming back for more!

Prep time: 25 minutes; Cook time: 18 minutes; Serves 4

Ingredients

4 large egg yolks, unbroken

1 large egg white, lightly beaten or 3 tablespoons of Egg Whites

1/2 cup fat-free ricotta cheese

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 gyoza wrappers, shumai wrappers or wonton wrappers

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 cup sliced almonds, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon finely chopped red bell pepper, optional

Directions

1. Fill a large pot with 8 cups of water. Bring water to a gentle boil over medium-high heat.

2. Meanwhile, in medium bowl, stir together ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, thyme orange zest and pepper.

3. Place 4 wrappers flour side down on a cutting board. Spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons of cheese mixture onto center of each wrapper. Using back of spoon, press down on cheese mixture to create a well about 1 1/2 inches across (the width of a large egg yolk), leaving at least 1/2 inch of space around edges of wrapper. Without breaking it, carefully place an egg yolk in center of each well.

4. Using a pastry brush, brush edges of wrappers with egg white. Place top wrapper with flour side out on each bottom wrapper. Using thumbs and forefingers, firmly press edges together to tightly seal each ravioli. Set aside.

5. Using a slotted spoon or spatula, carefully drop each ravioli into boiling water. Cook for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes, or until wrappers are al dente (not too soft, but not overdone). Using the slotted spoon, gently remove raviolis from pot, draining them well. Transfer to plates. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with almonds, sage and bell pepper.

To view this and other recipes you can cook for your next family dinner, visit EgglandsBest.com.

