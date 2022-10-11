Read full article on original website
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale best tech deals: Offers on Apple, Garmin, Samsung and more
Searching for a seriously impressive deal on tech? Luckily for you, Amazon’s second Prime Day – officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway.During the shopping bonanza, you can benefit from huge savings on everything from TVs, laptops and smartwatches to the latest phones, tablets and robot vacuums.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just gadgets that are discounted during Prime Day, though. We’ve found head-turning deals on home appliances, household essentials and so much more.As always, our team of IndyBest experts are on hand to filter through the deal chaff and bring...
NFL・
The Echo dot 4th gen plummets to just £19.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2
There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second...
daystech.org
October Prime Day: Blink Mini Indoor Camera Down to $30
Amazon Prime Day occurred in July, however we’re already getting a second gross sales occasion from the huge on-line retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is occurring on October 11 and 12, and it’s the right time to improve your safety system. During the sale, you possibly can seize the Blink Mini for less than $30, an amazing low cost off its unique $65.
Digital Trends
Fossil’s first Wear OS 3 smartwatch looks like a better (and cheaper) Pixel Watch
Fossil today launched the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, its first Wear OS 3 watch. It’s a minor update on something we’ve already seen before, with the major non-aesthetic updates here being driven by the Fossil Wellness app. The Fossil Gen 6 is reasonably powerful. It’s got a...
Amazon Prime Day is over—but you can still snag Apple Apple AirPods for nearly half off today
Prime Day 2022 is over, but you can still get Apple's 2nd-generation AirPods for more than 40% off ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Google Pixel Watch Review: A Smartwatch Full of Promise
We’ve heard about Google releasing a Pixel Watch for years now. There’s been a lot of hype around Google wading into the smartwatch waters, and rightfully so. Right now, Android users are left with very few viable options, namely from Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup. Google made good...
daystech.org
Save $200 with this robot vacuum deal in the October Prime Day sale
If you’ve at all times needed a robotic vacuum, however the value has scared you away, the Prime Early Access Sale is your probability, and the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 is your vacuum. The RoboVac X8 is a less expensive various to a Roomba, and nonetheless fairly highly effective. Even higher, you may choose it up comparatively cheaply from Amazon for $300, a whopping 40% off the same old $500 listing value.
AOL Corp
Sony releases its first over-the-counter hearing aids
Earlier this summer, the US FDA greenlit the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and now we're seeing some from one of the largest audio companies in the world. Sony has announced the availability of its first OTC hearing aids, the $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10, built in partnership with WS Audiology.
The Verge
The best tablet and phone deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. You don’t want to sleep on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale if you’re looking for deals on tech products, particularly phones or tablets. Now through the remainder of today, October 12th, you’ll be able to save a good amount of cash on some unlocked Pixel phones, a few of Apple’s latest iPads, and a bevy of Amazon-branded Fire tablets. It’s not a total who’s who of a deal event like Black Friday and Cyber Monday — there aren’t really any iPhone deals — but there are more than enough deals to make it worth putting together this post.
9to5Google
Deals: Google’s popular Nest Thermostat hits $100, official Pixel 6a cases now $19, more
All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs with Google’s popular Nest Thermostat dropping to $100. Then go check out Google’s official Pixel 6a cases while they’re down to $19, which is live alongside an all-time low on Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3 at $87. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ETOnline.com
The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
Digital Trends
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all kinds of Amazon Echo deals that are available right now from Amazon, which is offering a great opportunity to purchase several devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which provides extreme convenience to the whole family with the best Alexa commands and the best Alexa skills, is accessible through Amazon’s lineup of smart speakers and smart displays.
The Verge
Google adds customizable EQ to its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds
Owners of Google’s Pixel Buds Pro can now take much greater control over the way the earbuds sound. Google has announced that, as of the latest firmware update, which has begun “slowly rolling out” today, you can adjust a five-band EQ to customize the audio profile. There are also six presets that are tuned by Google’s audio engineers.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models, Sony Xperia 5 III, smart TVs, and more
Rumors suggest that Apple is working on delivering an iPad Pro refresh, which could explain why the current M1 version of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are constantly on sale, with some options even receiving insane price cuts. First, we have the 11-inch iPad Pro, selling for as low as $639 if you get yours in Silver. But you can also get the 256GB storage model for just $829 after scoring an 8 percent discount. Earlier today, we saw the same model in Space Gray selling for $723, but that deal was gone as soon as it arrived. So, if you're really interested in picking up one of these bad boys, I suggest you keep an eye out for these lightning deals.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
daystech.org
Make your car smarter with an Echo Auto — just $15 today
Prime Day 2022 was in July, however Amazon graced us with one other mega gross sales occasion, the Prime Early Access Sale — aka Prime Day October 2022. So, Prime Day offers are right here, and it’s a good time to purchase a few of these devices you’ve been enthusiastic about shopping for however didn’t need to spend the additional money for. Prime Day Amazon Echo offers symbolize a number of the greatest reductions out there, as Amazon tends to make use of this chance to collect new Alexa customers and offload extra stock. You can choose to get Alexa in your automotive for simply $15 by buying an Echo Auto. The Amazon Echo Auto Prime Day deal .
Business Insider
These Mac laptops are the best deals we've seen during Amazon's October Prime Day event, but they won't last
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The second Amazon Prime Day of the year, known as the Prime Early Access Sale, is drawing to a close — the big sales event ends tonight. Surprisingly, there are still amazing deals for Apple Mac laptops....
daystech.org
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop is 44% off for Prime Day
If you missed the Prime Day gross sales in July, Amazon has given you a second probability with the Prime Early Access Sale. We’re additionally calling it Prime Day October 2022 as a result of there are many glorious Prime Day offers accessible that will help you save on merchandise you want at this time or to snag good offers for early vacation buying. One of one of the best good residence offers we’ve seen within the present two-day gross sales occasion is for the Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop. If you’re available in the market for a dual-purpose automated vacuum and mopping assistant with superior navigation and mapping, Amazon slashed the worth by 44% on this highly-rated combo. Instead of the common $360 worth, you should purchase the Roborock E5 for simply $200, saving $160 to make use of for different objects in your listing.
