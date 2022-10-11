Recently at TheSequence, we reached out to all our readers (over 144,000!) to help us create a qualitatively new ML Value Chain Landscape. This month-long process involved getting as much existing research together as we could get our hands on (from CB Insights, MAD, Gartner, and top media outlets among other sources), organizing it in a way that could be understood by everyone, and then reshaping it together in the best possible way based on each member’s personal experience with different ML stages.

