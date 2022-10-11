Read full article on original website
Scientists blasted plastic with lasers and turned it into tiny diamonds and a new type of water
Using ultrapowerful lasers, scientists have blasted cheap plastic and transformed it into tiny "nanodiamonds" — and, in doing so, confirmed the existence of an exotic new type of water. . The findings could potentially reveal the existence of diamond rain on ice giants in our solar system and explain...
'World's most advanced' humanoid robot Ameca mimics a researcher's facial expressions in real time with eerie precision in creepy new video
New footage shows Ameca the British humanoid robot mimicking a researcher's facial expressions in real time with eerie precision. Ameca, created by Falmouth, Cornwall-based firm Engineered Arts, is seen copying several of the human's expressions, including blinking, grimacing and smiling. The researcher is looking at an iPhone 12 running a...
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
accessinternational.media
Scaffolder’s design tool wins global BIM award
ScaffPlan, a 3D modelling solution built to resolve issues in high-risk scaffolding, is a winner in Trimble’s 2022 Tekla Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Awards. The biennial competition showcases the world’s most advanced construction projects using Tekla solutions. Founder of ScaffPlan, Simon Boyes is also the owner of...
Phys.org
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
daystech.org
ASX Chooses Google Cloud to Power Product Innovation
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has chosen Google Cloud as its most well-liked cloud accomplice to construct its knowledge product innovation technique. ASX has migrated its knowledge and analytics footprint to Google Cloud, enhancing its capabilities to tell product innovation and prolong entry to insights for ASX and its native and world clients.
daystech.org
Amazon Project Kuiper Early 2023 Launch
Competitor for Starlink edges nearer, after Amazon confirms launch in early 2023 of two prototype satellites for Project Kuiper. Amazon’s satellite tv for pc broadband program, Project Kuiper, will launch two prototype satellites in early 2023 onboard a brand new rocket. Amazon announced that its first two satellites (often...
Recently at TheSequence, we reached out to all our readers (over 144,000!) to help us create a qualitatively new ML Value Chain Landscape. This month-long process involved getting as much existing research together as we could get our hands on (from CB Insights, MAD, Gartner, and top media outlets among other sources), organizing it in a way that could be understood by everyone, and then reshaping it together in the best possible way based on each member’s personal experience with different ML stages.
daystech.org
MICLEDI & Kura collaborate on microLED displays for AR glasses
October 10, 2022 – MICLEDI Microdisplays, a developer of microLED shows for augmented actuality (AR) glasses, and Kura Technologies, a supplier of AR headset applied sciences, have just lately introduced a collaboration to fabricate AR glasses. The two corporations have been working collectively for over a yr, with Kura...
daystech.org
Using AI to spot Alzheimer’s faster
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – Neurological checks to find out an individual’s cognitive potential can take a number of time since clinicians should transcribe, evaluation, and analyze each response in painstaking element. But now, researchers at Boston University have developed a brand new device that would automate the method.
daystech.org
Schools Must be Thoughtful When Student Data and AI Interact – MeriTalk
The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) issued a brand new blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights” to assist information organizations on the event and deployment of synthetic intelligence, in an effort to assist shield the rights of Americans within the age of AI.
daystech.org
NVIDIA CloudXR & Autodesk VRED now available on AWS
October 13, 2022 – NVIDIA and Autodesk have lately introduced that their respective NVIDIA CloudXR and Autodesk VRED options at the moment are accessible as a “Quick Start” deployment on Amazon Web Services, as the businesses intention to make photorealistic, immersive experiences extra accessible. With the packaged...
daystech.org
What makes digital marketplaces so appealing to gamers?
Long gone are the times while you needed to take day off your busy schedule and buy groceries. Some individuals nonetheless get pleasure from this expertise, however many have embraced the simplicity of digital marketplaces. Shopping at such marketplaces is quick, safe and in lots of circumstances – cheaper. This buying mannequin is particularly well-liked amongst avid gamers who transitioned from bodily to digital media and are having fun with the buying expertise at digital marketplaces like Eneba.
FIFA・
daystech.org
Standard AI Levels Up With New Tools
SAN FRANCISCO — Standard AI (synthetic intelligence) now affords convenience stores the power to know and form shopper habits and in-store operations. Sold collectively as Vision OS^, the platform has been enhanced by the addition of two new instruments—Mission Control and Insights—that rework the in-store expertise. The caret (^) image, typically used to characterize exponents, signifies leveling up and setting new requirements.
daystech.org
Save 25% on This Roomba-Made Braatva Robot Mop Today
If you’ve at all times needed a robotic mop, the Prime Early Access Sale is your excellent alternative to seize one. Amazon could have already had a Prime Day, however the firm wasn’t keen to attend till Black Friday for an additional spherical of gross sales. The Prime Early Access sale is on October 11 and 12, and it consists of some nice offers on good house tech, like this iRobot Braava Jet deal. Right now, the Bravva Jet m6 is simply $380, a $180 low cost from its authentic $500 — let’s check out why it’s value your time.
Phys.org
Supercomputing simulations help reveal traffic mechanisms through the nuclear pore complex
Students learn about the nucleus in ninth grade biology—it's the inner sanctum of biological cells, where the genome resides with the blueprints for cells to make proteins that are the building-blocks of life. Guarding those valuable blueprints is a dual-layer membrane, which not only protects, but also filters important molecules that regulate cellular functions.
Phys.org
Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills
Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
daystech.org
Someone Has, Once Again, Put Windows 11 On A Surface Duo
Who says {that a} cellphone can’t run a desktop working system? A Twitter consumer was capable of load Windows 11 onto a Microsoft Surface Duo 2. This is one thing that’s occurred earlier than. Clever tech fans have been capable of load completely different working techniques onto completely...
daystech.org
Google starts to roll out Gmail, News widgets for Apple iOS 16 lock screen
Google has began rolling out its widgets for the iOS 16 Lock Screen, together with in style apps like Gmail and Google News. With Apple launching of iOS 16, Google had additionally introduced to roll out new options that may enable customers to position widgets immediately on their iPhones` lock display screen.
