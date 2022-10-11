4 Questions to Ask When Selecting a Medicare Advantage Plan

(George Renaudin, Medicare President, Humana)

- As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Healthcare is no exception, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.

During the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, people eligible for Medicare have the opportunity to select a plan that provides the affordability, convenience and benefits they want as well as the quality healthcare they deserve.

When evaluating Medicare Advantage plans, here are four key questions to consider:

• Are your preferred doctors and hospitals in-network? If you have a doctor you trust or limited hospitals in your area, make sure they are in your network before selecting a plan.

• Do you need dental, vision or hearing coverage? Evaluate your health needs. Some people will just need dental insurance, while others may need vision and hearing coverage.

• What about prescription drug coverage? Prescription drug coverage is included in many Medicare Advantage plans, and some plans even offer $0 copays. Make a list of your medications and compare estimated prescription costs as you evaluate plans.

• What additional benefits do you need? Some plans include transportation assistance to and from doctors’ offices; fitness programs; mental health services; or allowances for out-of-pocket dental, vision or hearing costs. Medicare Advantage members may also consider getting healthcare in the home from in-network providers, such as Heal for primary care or CenterWell Home Health for acute care and chronic health issues.

There are many new Medicare Advantage offerings this year, so it is worth taking the time to evaluate your options to find the best plan for your healthcare needs -- and your wallet. In fact, consumers who select Medicare Advantage save nearly $2,000 per year compared with what beneficiaries pay with original Medicare.

For more information, visit www.Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY: 1-877-486-2048) 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, you can learn about Humana Medicare Advantage plans, which are recommended by USAA, by going to www.Humana.com/Medicare or calling 1-888-372-2614 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week, to speak with a licensed sales agent.

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, HMO SNP, PPO, PPO SNP AND PFFS organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in the Humana network.

USAA and the USAA logo are registered trademarks of the United Services Automobile Association. All rights reserved. USAA means United Services Automobile Association and its affiliates. Use of the term “member” or “membership” refers to membership in USAA Membership Services and does not convey any legal or ownership rights in USAA. Restrictions apply and are subject to change.