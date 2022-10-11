Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Misinformation research relies on AI and lots of scrolling : NPR
What types of lies and falsehoods are circulating on the web? Taylor Agajanian used her summer time job to assist reply this query, one submit at a time. It typically will get squishy. She reviewed a social media submit the place somebody had shared a information story about vaccines with...
daystech.org
LastPass enters Meta as the first password manager, delivering key security service for virtual reality users
At this 12 months’s Meta Connect, LastPass introduced it’s the first password supervisor with a 2D Progressive Web App (PWA) within the Meta Quest Store, obtainable at present, with a local integration into the Meta Quest Browser deliberate for early 2023. This marks a significant milestone for LastPass because it turns into a key safety service for digital actuality customers and can show very important as Meta continues to broaden its VR ecosystem to incorporate enterprise, academic, productiveness and leisure environments.
daystech.org
Using AI to spot Alzheimer’s faster
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – Neurological checks to find out an individual’s cognitive potential can take a number of time since clinicians should transcribe, evaluation, and analyze each response in painstaking element. But now, researchers at Boston University have developed a brand new device that would automate the method.
daystech.org
Swadheen Sehgal Enters Peterson Technology Partners to Lead New Software Development and Professional Services Business Division
Peterson Technology Partners (PTP), a premier IT consulting and recruiting agency, right now introduced a brand new Global and Consulting division to be led by Swadheen Sehgal, lately employed Chief Consulting Officer. This division will supply end-to-end, cutting-edge shopper options for enterprise initiatives and can assist PTP’s shoppers convey their recruitment practices into rising markets to finest help their expertise wants. Sehgal will convey greater than 25 years of expertise to this position and might be chargeable for PTP’s shopper’s digital integration, transformation, IT infrastructure, safety and development.
science.org
Data sharing and community-engaged research
Research funders, professional associations, and scientific journals have increasingly endorsed positions and established policies that recognize data as a public good (1). In the health research context, the promise of data sharing is to accelerate health research across borders and improve patient care (2). But this raises ethical concerns for research participants, researchers, and marginalized communities, such as questions about data ownership, risk of reidentification (for example, genomic datasets), data security, and appropriate consent processes (1). Data sharing also raises distinctive ethical challenges for community-engaged research (CEnR), a term encompassing diverse research collaborations with communities, from community consultation to community-based participatory research. We discuss key rationales and goals of data sharing in health research and of CEnR and highlight three areas of potential tension between these two movements: incentives and benefit sharing; group harm and power structures; and researcher engagement and responsibility sharing.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at USC Propose Self-Attentive Pooling Method for Efficient Deep Learning
In recent years, CNN architectures have made remarkable progress in various challenging vision tasks, including semantic segmentation and object classification. Large activation maps in the initial CNN layers are taking up a lot of on-chip memory due to the continuously rising resolution of pictures acquired by current camera sensors. The pooling operation entails sliding a two-dimensional filter over each channel of the feature map and summing the features located within the region covered by the filter. Pooling layers decrease the size of the feature maps. As a result, it reduces the quantity of network computation and the number of learning parameters. Prior pooling research, however, only extracted the local context of the activation maps, which reduced their efficacy.
US News and World Report
EU Regulators Group Against Big Tech Paying for Telco Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of European telecom regulators does not support the idea of having big tech firms such as Google and Netflix paying for telecommunications infrastructure, it said in initial findings published on Tuesday. The findings by the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) come as...
daystech.org
Tech News | Google Allows Donald Trump’s App Truth Social on Play Store
Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Former President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social is now obtainable for obtain on the Google Play Store, as per The Verge. The outlet has shared that Truth Social, which was banned by Google over “inadequate” content material moderation insurance policies, affords a Twitter-like social expertise and markets itself as a platform that “encourages an open, free, and trustworthy international dialog.”
CoinTelegraph
Al tech aims to make metaverse design accessible for creators
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a mainstay in many Web3 activities. From nonfungible token (NFT) creation to fraud detection, it is integral to the roots of what makes up decentralized technology. Mona, a Miami-based 3D metaverse development and Web3 social platform, unveiled an AI-powered 3D generator for material design. The tool...
nationalinterest.org
The New AI Bill of Rights Needs to Go Bigger
Developing ethical and regulatory guidelines for AI is critical, but AI research is moving so rapidly that a legally binding approach is urgently needed. After a year full of ideas exchanges and meetings with tech companies, leaders, and artificial intelligence (AI) experts, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) at the White House announced the blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights.” This step has been in the works for a long time, but was it worth the wait?
daystech.org
Axelera AI Adds Silicon Valley Veteran Jonathan Ballon as Independent Non-Executive Director
Ballon to carry deep entrepreneurial and operational experience to Europe’s main AI startup. EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, October 12, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–European AI startup Axelera AI has appointed expertise veteran Jonathan Ballon to its non-executive board. Ballon joins the distinctive Dutch start-up designing the world’s strongest and superior options for cutting-edge AI.
daystech.org
Juxtaposes of the complex geometries: Voxel Cloud
The “Voxel Cloud” challenge was a part of the Bachelor thesis by Julian Edelmann on the University of Innsbruck. The “Voxel Cloud” challenge is an experimental prototype investigating decision and complexity within the context of deep and imprecise tectonics. The challenge juxtaposes the extravagance of advanced geometries created by algorithms with human notion, calling into query the first position of people on this course of by making an attempt to combine nature and expertise.
tvnewscheck.com
AI Lightens The Newsgathering Load
Broadcasters continue to turn to artificial intelligence for help with a widening array of tasks heavy on manual process from surfacing trending topics and content to generating transcriptions, tagging with metadata, offering facial and object recognition and offering help with clips, rights management and moderation. To beat the competition, broadcasters...
Woonsocket Call
DataGrail Launches First-of-its-Kind Risk Monitor Product to Deliver Privacy Risk Assessments in Real-Time
With its intelligent workflows—built on the industry’s largest integration network— brands can instantly understand, address and minimize their exposure. DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced its new Risk Monitor product to help organizations overcome the challenges that accompany privacy risk assessments associated with third-party and internal systems. In particular, this first-of-its-kind product gives privacy leaders an automated way to complete and manage Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), calculating data privacy risk across an entire organization. Not only does DataGrail's Risk Monitor product significantly reduce the workload on privacy managers, but it also evangelizes good privacy practices across companies and helps employees understand privacy risk at a deeper level. Risk Monitor’s release comes on the heels of DataGrail’s announcement of $45 million in Series C funding and strong company momentum.
itsecuritywire.com
Comprehensive Cybersecurity Approach Against Sophisticated Cyber Threats
In today’s digital era, organizations are exposed to various sophisticated cyber threats that can tremendously disrupt the business workflows and cash flows which might have legal implications. A comprehensive cybersecurity plan is the best way out. CISOs today have to deal with a sophisticated cybercrime industry that is scaling...
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
Vox
The race to stop weaponized robots
A Twitter post featuring a video of a robot dog firing a gun that’s racked up nearly 120,000 likes since July. Videos of Ukrainian soldiers apparently modifying off-the-shelf drones to airdrop weapons. An art project featuring Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot most known for viral dancing videos, outfitted with a paintball gun.
getnews.info
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to Train 100,000+ Nigerian Computing Students
LAGOS, NG, Oct 10, 2022 – NACOS has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train 100,000+ Nigerian computing students on disruptive and emerging technologies. The Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS), the umbrella body for students studying Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Cyber Security, and all other IT-related disciplines in all Higher Institutions of learning in Nigeria, and Domineum BlockChain Solutions, a Distributed Ledger Technology Company providing Blockchain-as-a-service solutions, with Headquarters in London, U.K., will develop and train 100,000+ Nigeria Computing Students in emerging and disruptive technologies.
IFLScience
US Department Of Energy Gets Upgraded To World's Fastest Internet At 46 Terabits/s
The fastest Internet network in the world, hosted at the United States Department of Energy, has just received an upgrade to ESnet6, which brings it to an astonishing bandwidth of 46 Terabits/s. The network will be dedicated exclusively to science, and will boost the speed at which new discoveries can be developed and communicated between nodes.
foodsafetynews.com
Food safety data sharing still tricky, say experts
There needs to be an incentive for food safety data to be shared between the public and private sectors, according to speakers at the Vienna Food Safety Forum. The event, organized by UNIDO, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment of Australia and the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), also raised concerns about data ownership, privacy and quality, as well as trust between stakeholders.
