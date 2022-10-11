Research funders, professional associations, and scientific journals have increasingly endorsed positions and established policies that recognize data as a public good (1). In the health research context, the promise of data sharing is to accelerate health research across borders and improve patient care (2). But this raises ethical concerns for research participants, researchers, and marginalized communities, such as questions about data ownership, risk of reidentification (for example, genomic datasets), data security, and appropriate consent processes (1). Data sharing also raises distinctive ethical challenges for community-engaged research (CEnR), a term encompassing diverse research collaborations with communities, from community consultation to community-based participatory research. We discuss key rationales and goals of data sharing in health research and of CEnR and highlight three areas of potential tension between these two movements: incentives and benefit sharing; group harm and power structures; and researcher engagement and responsibility sharing.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO