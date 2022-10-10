Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Community Health Workers Offer Free Health Clinics in Rural Illinois as COVID-19 Rebound Continues
Community Health Workers committed to mitigating COVID-19 will offer free health clinics this October in the open air of four rural Illinois communities as immunocompromised patients everywhere manage chronic conditions under the pandemic’s looming threat. A partnership between the Illinois Public Health Association and the National Kidney Foundation of...
Effingham Radio
Department On Aging To Assist Older Adults During Medicare Open Enrollment
The Medicare open enrollment period begins Saturday. Older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free, personalized assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program. Open enrollment runs from October 15th through December 7th. People who are already enrolled in Medicare have the...
Effingham Radio
Officials Warn Vehicles Damaged By Hurricane Ian Could Be Resold In Illinois
Over 350-thousand vehicles may have been damaged by Hurricane Ian and some may be headed to Illinois to be resold. According to Carfax, more than 400-thousand flood-damaged cars were already on U.S. roads before the storm hit, with Illinois in the top ten. That is Public Relations Director Emilie Voss,...
Effingham Radio
Candidates For Illinois Governor Offer Ideas For Gun Control
With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal court challenging a variety of Illinois’ gun laws, including the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act. During...
Effingham Radio
October 17 Key Deadline For Tax Rebates
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) is hearing from a lot of confused taxpayers about the State of Illinois Tax Rebate program. The confusion has been caused by the “rolling” deposits of rebates causing some taxpayers to wonder why their neighbors have received refunds, when they still haven’t. While the checks were supposed to begin to be issued the week of September 12th, now well into the middle of October, many are still waiting and wondering why they haven’t received a penny.
Effingham Radio
Ernest “Leon” Eastin, 61
Ernest “Leon” Eastin, of Geff, Illinois, passed away on October 10, 2022 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana leaving a huge hole in the lives of his loved ones. He was born March 16, 1961 to Felix Leon and Lillie Mae (Sharp) Eastin. He left this...
Effingham Radio
Sheila Joan Reed, 69
Shelia Joan Reed, 69, of Windsor, IL passed with peace and grace on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Shelia was born on February 5, 1953, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Robert and Lorene (Montgomery) Gaston. Shelia and Larry Reed were married on October 30, 1971 and were blessed with 24 wonderful years before his early passing in 1995. For over 30 years, Shelia was a familiar face in several of the local banks. She served as the assistant branch manager for the Shelby County State Bank for many years, she also worked at a local Windsor bank and in the Windsor Grade School as a paraprofessional. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, Olney Memorial VFW Auxiliary Post 4226, TOPS Club and W.H.A.T (Windsor Happenings Around Town). Shelia enjoyed listening to Christian music, dancing with friends at Penn Station in Arthur and time shared with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There are a couple of words that come to mind when we think of Shelia; compassionate and loving. Shelia always had an open heart and arms for anyone who needed conversation, a helping hand or even something to eat. She loved to give her time and her focus to others and was always willing to give just a little bit more. She was truly selfless.
