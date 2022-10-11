Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Meta Pixel’s Video Tracking Spurs Wave of Data Privacy Suits (1)
Consumers are suing dozens of companies ranging from the NFL to NPR for sharing tracking data on what videos they watch, in a growing privacy class action trend that exploded in September. At least 47 proposed class actions filed since February claim that. Meta Platforms Inc.'s. Pixel tracking tool sent...
NFL・
Jan 6 hearing updates: committee plans vote to subpoena Donald Trump – live
Capitol attack panel outlines Trump’s ‘multi-part plan to overturn election’ – follow the latest
CNET
How to Claim Your Share of T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be owed a portion of a $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack that exposed more than 100 million users' personal information. In addition to Social Security numbers, hackers accessed customers' names, addresses, birth dates, driver's license details and unique phone codes. The...
Russian-speaking hackers claim responsibility for knocking US states’ websites offline
A Russian-speaking hacking group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for knocking a number of U.S. state government websites offline, according to news reports. Government websites in Colorado, Mississippi and Kentucky were impacted Wednesday, CNN reported, including a Kentucky Board of Elections site with information on voter registration, though the group had not specifically listed the latter as a target.
Ars Technica
Florida firm’s webcam surveillance violates human rights, Dutch court says
A Florida-based software development firm called Chetu provided a perfect example of how an employer in 2022 can take worker surveillance one step too far. Describing an order issued last week, a Dutch court document (translated with Google Translate) explained that it was wrong for the Florida firm to punish a remote Dutch telemarketer for turning off his webcam—and that firing him for doing so actually violated the employee's human rights.
Engadget
Hackers forced more than a dozen US public airport websites offline
The incident did not affect air traffic control or other critical operations. The home security hogging all the awards. Unlimited data for $30/mo taxes & fees included. Hackers believed to be based in temporarily forced around 14 public-facing websites for US airports offline on Monday. The LaGuardia, O’Hare and LAX websites were among those targeted, and most are back online. A senior US government official said that air traffic control, internal airport communications and other critical operations were not affected, but travelers looking for security wait times or other information may have been inconvenienced, according to . An LAX spokesperson affirmed that "no internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions."
Jan. 6 Panel Reportedly Plans to Subpoena Trump for Testimony
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol intends to take the bold step of voting on a subpoena that would require former President Donald Trump to testify in their probe, The New York Times reports. The vote is reportedly expected to take place at the conclusion of Thursday’s hearing. At the start of the hearing, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) had said the committee would be voting on “further investigative action.” Read it at The New York Times
Zelensky seeks legal mechanism to punish all Russian 'murderers'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday stressed the need to punish all Russian "murderers and torturers" and appealed for more air defence systems to fight Moscow's renewed offensive. Zelensky called for Europe to isolate Russia diplomatically as he made a renewed pitch for "modern anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence systems" to "protect our sky from the terror of Russia".
British government denies Truss tax cuts reversals, but Chancellor says "lets see"
The British government is denying media reports that it is in talks on a policy U-turn on cutting corporate tax rates in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.
U.K.・
Curing Bias or Causing It?
It's been a jam-packed week of cyberlaw news, but the big debate of the episode is triggered by the White House blueprint for an AI 'bill of rights'. I've just released a long post about the campaign to end "AI bias" in general, and the blueprint in particular. In my view, the bill of rights will end up imposing racial and gender (not to mention intersex!) quotas on a vast swath of American life. Nick Weaver argues that AI is in fact a source of secondhand racism and sexism, something that will not be fixed until we do a better job of forcing the algorithm to explain how it arrives at the outcomes it produces. We do not agree on much, but we do agree that lack of explainability is a big problem for the new technology.
Defense One
New National Security Strategy Returns Focus to Rules, Partnerships, and American Leadership
The new National Security Strategy is a pitch of sorts, both to reassure U.S. allies that Washington still wants to lead on international rules, norms, ideals, and partnerships; and to convince the American people that such leadership will improve their own lives. On Wednesday, the Biden administration released an unclassified...
lawstreetmedia.com
In Feds’ Antitrust Suit, Google Pushes Back on DOJ’s Newly Introduced Privacy Expert Report
As discovery continues in the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) antitrust suit against Google for monopolization of several online search and advertising-related markets, Google moved to exclude an expert report it claimed is untimely. Monday’s motion asserts that the DOJ has no legitimate basis for offering a new privacy-focused expert in the third and final round of expert reports when it could have done so months ago.
Defense One
Here Is the Counterdrone Kit the US Is Sending Ukraine
A counterdrone weapon that the Pentagon recently said it would send to Ukraine is a compact combination of three systems already used by the U.S. Army: a jammer, an infrared camera, and a rocket launcher, executives said. L3Harris Technologies showed off the system, called VAMPIRE, at the Association of the...
DataGrail Launches First-of-its-Kind Risk Monitor Product to Deliver Privacy Risk Assessments in Real-Time
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced its new Risk Monitor product to help organizations overcome the challenges that accompany privacy risk assessments associated with third-party and internal systems. In particular, this first-of-its-kind product gives privacy leaders an automated way to complete and manage Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), calculating data privacy risk across an entire organization. Not only does DataGrail’s Risk Monitor product significantly reduce the workload on privacy managers, but it also evangelizes good privacy practices across companies and helps employees understand privacy risk at a deeper level. Risk Monitor’s release comes on the heels of DataGrail’s announcement of $45 million in Series C funding and strong company momentum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005410/en/ DataGrail launches Risk Monitor to streamline privacy risk assessments and identification with intelligent workflows. (Photo: Business Wire)
itechpost.com
Donald Trump's Truth Social App is Now Available in the Google Play Store
Truth Social goes live on Google Play Store as the Donald Trump-backed application clears content moderation concerns. After months of back and forth, Google finally approves of Trump's Truth Social roll out in its Play Store, Engadget reports. Truth Social Raises Content Concerns. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Canada, France, UK send weapons to Kyiv; Russia digs trenches; IRGC in Ukraine?; N. Korea tests cruise missiles; And a bit more.
The Brits are sending “hundreds” of air defense missiles to Kyiv’s military, “including AMRAAM rockets which are capable of shooting down cruise missiles,” the Defense Ministry announced Thursday. “The rockets will help to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure, with the announcement coming days after Russian missiles struck civilian targets in cities across Ukraine,” officials said in a statement.
US to pay more than $1 million to plaintiffs of Bean Station slaughterhouse raid lawsuit
Four years after federal agents swarmed a Bean Station slaughterhouse and detained all its Hispanic employees, a milestone settlement of more than $1 million has been reached in a federal case alleging multiple civil rights violations. In the proposed settlement agreement filed late Wednesday, the U.S. government will pay $475,000...
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
Owner of Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Must Pay $1.9 Million Over Data Breach
Zoetop Business Company, Ltd., which owns the juggernaut Chinese fast fashion business SHEIN, has been ordered to pay $1.9 million in penalties to New York state after failing to protect consumer information in a 2018 data breach and subsequently lying about it, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday. The 2018 breach resulted in the theft of SHEIN shoppers’ credit card and personal information, and the attorney general’s investigation found that Zoetop misrepresented the scale of the data breach both in interactions with customers and in public statements. “Since 2018, we have significantly expanded our cybersecurity team; retained leading cybersecurity experts to help build our security organization and strengthen our global security posture to combat potential risks and vulnerabilities; implemented technologies designed to detect bad actors and mitigate potential threats to our systems; and further enhanced our incident response processes and procedures,” SHEIN told The Daily Beast in a statement. “In addition, we have been certified as compliant with the ISO’s 27001 standard and the payment card industry’s Digital Security Standard for data protection.”Read it at New York State Attorney General
Defense One
Today's D Brief: NATO defense chiefs discuss Ukraine strategy; G7's Ukraine peace plan; IMF's dismal forecast; Taiwan's defense planning; And a bit more.
The Pentagon-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group is meeting for a two day assembly in Brussels where defense officials from nearly 50 countries are converging to discuss the future of Ukrainian security. The meeting is happening on the sidelines of a NATO defense summit at alliance headquarters in Belgium, and as the White House is preparing to announce a new United States National Security Strategy, which is certain to involve Vladimir Putin’s invasion of democratic Ukraine and the future of U.S. partners and allies.
