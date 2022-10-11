Read full article on original website
Shaw University president says students racially profiled, searched during school trip in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University president Paulette Dillard expressed outrage Monday after she said students were wrongfully stopped and searched during a trip to Atlanta, Georgia. While the president believes the students were racially profiled with this search using drug-sniffing dogs, a legal expert said this case revolves...
Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS
ATLANTA — This was a game the Atlanta Braves absolutely had to win. They had the right guy on the mound. Kyle Wright, baseball’s only 20-game winner, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as the Braves evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Wednesday night.
