Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS

ATLANTA — This was a game the Atlanta Braves absolutely had to win. They had the right guy on the mound. Kyle Wright, baseball’s only 20-game winner, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as the Braves evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Wednesday night.
