The first thing you notice about Lionel Messi, quite possibly the greatest soccer player of all time, is that he looks basically like a normal guy. In the post-Beckham era of the Uncannily Handsome Footballer, when it feels like every great player is ridiculously good-looking, Messi is conspicuously nonconforming, standing a diminutive 5'6", squat and thick-necked and illogically pale, sporting a scruffy beard that only goes so far toward obscuring the distinct unchisel of his jawline and a hair-style that can only be described as Supercuts. The second thing you notice about Messi is that his name sounds an awful lot like messiah. The third thing you notice is that he plays like God. Which is why it was so jarring, last week, when he announced that this World Cup, his fifth, will be his last. Fans around the world turned their thoughts to life after Messi, and the position he’ll one day take among the game’s saints.

