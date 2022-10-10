From Thursday to Saturday, the OSU rodeo team and the OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture are presenting the ninth annual Cowboy Stampede at the Payne County Expo Center. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association sanctioned outing will feature nine events per night with more than 28 colleges from across Oklahoma and Kansas competing for championship belt buckles. This is just one of 10 rodeos put on from colleges within OSU’s region, the Central Plains Region. Competitors will be competing as a team as well as individually, giving the rodeo more than 500 entrants. The event is free for children 5 years old or younger, while tickets cost $10 at the door. However, OSU students, college students and OSU Alumni Association members can get tickets for $5 with proof of ID.

PAYNE COUNTY, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO