Read full article on original website
Related
ocolly.com
Country superstar Adkins to play McKnight Center
Another country music superstar is Stillwater bound. Trace Adkins will perform at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at OSU on Feb. 14 for a Valentine’s Day concert. The show will begin at 7: 30 p.m. McKnight Center season subscribers can buy tickets Wednesday and tickets will go...
ocolly.com
Homecoming festivities begin with Cowboy Stampede
From Thursday to Saturday, the OSU rodeo team and the OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture are presenting the ninth annual Cowboy Stampede at the Payne County Expo Center. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association sanctioned outing will feature nine events per night with more than 28 colleges from across Oklahoma and Kansas competing for championship belt buckles. This is just one of 10 rodeos put on from colleges within OSU’s region, the Central Plains Region. Competitors will be competing as a team as well as individually, giving the rodeo more than 500 entrants. The event is free for children 5 years old or younger, while tickets cost $10 at the door. However, OSU students, college students and OSU Alumni Association members can get tickets for $5 with proof of ID.
kosu.org
Win concert tickets to see Bob Wills' Texas Playboys in Oklahoma City
Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see Bob Wills' Texas Playboys on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City. The contest ends at noon, Monday, October 17, 2022. You can buy tickets to the show here.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Wilson Chevrolet Gives Daton Fix Truck as Part of NIL Deal
OSU wrestling star Daton Fix announced on Friday via his Instagram that he received a new truck from Wilson Chevrolet in Stillwater as a part of a NIL deal with the company. The truck is a 2022 Harley Davidson Edition GMC Sierra, which online runs anywhere from $60,000-70,000 depending on features and options.
ocolly.com
OSU reveals new strategic plan
In a landmark announcement, Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum, reaffirmed her and her staff’s commitment to land grant university preeminence by revealing a multipoint strategic plan that has been formulating over the past year through a series of interviews and sounding board sessions. The answers that they received...
New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’
TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
RELATED PEOPLE
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
Journal Tribune
Can the Sooners win another game this year?
As I and many other Sooner fans watched the Texas game in dismay this weekend, I know I am not the only one that pondered, not only will we make a bowl game, but will we win another game?. The 49-0 thumping Bevo dished out on Saturday was historic in...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
100-Year-Old Time Capsule Being Opened Wednesday
A time capsule dating back to 1922 is set to be opened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The capsule was recently discovered in the Heritage Building, which was originally the India Temple Shrine Building. Experts estimate the capsule was buried sometime during the original construction of the building...
Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets
A Tulsa man wants answers from the city after getting ticketed five times for things he said he didn't do.
Dog who was abandoned in OKC becomes Internet sensation
An Oklahoma City dog who was left abandoned is now winning hearts across the nation.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
News On 6
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurant temporarily closed while child is in ER with rare infection
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local Asian restaurant has been closed for the past few weeks, but not for lack of business. A TikTok video and the story of a child in the emergency room have drawn the hearts of millions. Grayson Pham is 3 years old and loves dinosaurs.
Comments / 0