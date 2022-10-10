ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

Country superstar Adkins to play McKnight Center

Another country music superstar is Stillwater bound. Trace Adkins will perform at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at OSU on Feb. 14 for a Valentine’s Day concert. The show will begin at 7: 30 p.m. McKnight Center season subscribers can buy tickets Wednesday and tickets will go...
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Homecoming festivities begin with Cowboy Stampede

From Thursday to Saturday, the OSU rodeo team and the OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture are presenting the ninth annual Cowboy Stampede at the Payne County Expo Center. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association sanctioned outing will feature nine events per night with more than 28 colleges from across Oklahoma and Kansas competing for championship belt buckles. This is just one of 10 rodeos put on from colleges within OSU’s region, the Central Plains Region. Competitors will be competing as a team as well as individually, giving the rodeo more than 500 entrants. The event is free for children 5 years old or younger, while tickets cost $10 at the door. However, OSU students, college students and OSU Alumni Association members can get tickets for $5 with proof of ID.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
Ultimate Unexplained

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Wilson Chevrolet Gives Daton Fix Truck as Part of NIL Deal

OSU wrestling star Daton Fix announced on Friday via his Instagram that he received a new truck from Wilson Chevrolet in Stillwater as a part of a NIL deal with the company. The truck is a 2022 Harley Davidson Edition GMC Sierra, which online runs anywhere from $60,000-70,000 depending on features and options.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

OSU reveals new strategic plan

In a landmark announcement, Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum, reaffirmed her and her staff’s commitment to land grant university preeminence by revealing a multipoint strategic plan that has been formulating over the past year through a series of interviews and sounding board sessions. The answers that they received...
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’

TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Guy
Lonestar 99.5

Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
Journal Tribune

Can the Sooners win another game this year?

As I and many other Sooner fans watched the Texas game in dismay this weekend, I know I am not the only one that pondered, not only will we make a bowl game, but will we win another game?. The 49-0 thumping Bevo dished out on Saturday was historic in...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mcknight#The Blues#Blues Alive
news9.com

100-Year-Old Time Capsule Being Opened Wednesday

A time capsule dating back to 1922 is set to be opened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The capsule was recently discovered in the Heritage Building, which was originally the India Temple Shrine Building. Experts estimate the capsule was buried sometime during the original construction of the building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
KTUL

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy