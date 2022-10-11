ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes

And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Video: New merchandise, food to be available at Wells Fargo Center for Flyers games this season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a huge week for Philly sports. We've got the Phillies and the Union in the playoffs.The Eagles are undefeated. And now the city is getting Flyered up.The Flyers season opener is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in South Philly.There's a lot of excitement for the Flyers home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.After missing the playoffs last year, the team is hoping to take a step forward, led by some of their talented young players.They also hired a new coach to hopefully help speed up the rebuild.John Tortorella has been coaching in the NHL for more than 20 years. Now, he takes over a Flyers team that's hoping Torts can get them back to their glory days and in the hunt for another Stanley Cup. That's on the ice. There's also a lot to look forward to off the ice, including some great new merchandise and food. WATCH THE VIDEOS ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEWS. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL Season Kicks Off With Bizarrely Comical Referee Monologue

There’s nothing like a puck drop before a big game, but opening night of the 2022-23 NHL season brought the cringe to extreme levels. Of course, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman doesn’t struggle in that department, but the last thing you want from an exciting sport like hockey is to be seen as corny.
2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
RALEIGH, NC
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Previewing the Regular Season

The Minnesota Wild have had a long offseason but their regular season is now just a day away. They’ll start the season with their home opener against the New York Rangers and everyone will finally get to see what kind of scoring power this team has. With names like Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Joel Eriksson Ek, this team should have no problem scoring goals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sabres announce 2022-23 broadcast schedule

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the club's 2022-23 broadcast schedule, with 70 games set to air exclusively on MSG, including the team's opening-night matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. All Sabres telecasts on MSG Networks are produced and broadcast by the team's in-house broadcasting team and exclusively feature Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.  And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.  To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Minnesota Wild Roster is Set!

The Minnesota Wild are ready for the 2022-23 season to begin. After placing F Nick Petan and C Mason Shaw on waivers (both players cleared and were sent to Iowa by the way), and placing Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill on Injured Reserve, the Opening Night roster looks complete. General Manager Bill ...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Penguins, Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announce New Dining Additions

The Pittsburgh Penguins, along with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the arena's exclusive food and beverage concessionaire, today announced a variety of new additions to the in-venue dining experience at PPG Paints Arena. "The introduction of new and expanded dining options builds upon PPG Paints Arena's already robust selection of concessions,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA

