State College is partnering with a local restorative justice organization to host a conversation series this fall that will examine the intersection of policing and race. The series’ inaugural discussion is set for 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the State Theatre in downtown State College. A breakout session will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the State College Municipal Building. Those who can’t attend in person can watch virtually.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO