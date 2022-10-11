Read full article on original website
Related
12 best anti-ageing day creams to help reduce wrinkles and boost radiance
First things first: is a day cream different to a moisturiser? Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic, explains: “A moisturiser is a generic term for a cream that gives the skin moisture. Both day creams and night creams can give these properties, although often some of the heavier moisturising ingredients (like lipids and ceramides) are a better choice in a night cream. Day creams are usually lightweight and sit better underneath make-up.”A key ingredient to look for in an anti-ageing day cream specifically is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr Shotter, is a lightweight...
What Are Laundry Strips?
Picture it: Laundry day has rolled around (again?!), and it’s time to tackle the mountain of clothes sitting in your hamper. Not only do your clothes smell, but they’re in dire need of a good clean to get rid of dirt and stains. We’re looking at you, week-old marinara stain.
How to clean a foam mattress topper
You can't put it in the washing machine, so how do you clean a memory foam mattress topper? We explain all here.
How to Remove Soap Scum
Nothing in life is certain except death, taxes and the never-ending battle with soap scum! The white, chalky film appears everywhere you use soap—and in a bathroom, that can prove to be a challenge. We’re diving deep into the soapy sludge to help you get rid of soap scum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crest Whitening Strips Are 35% Off — But Only for a Few More Hours
If you love a good cup of coffee or tea, you most likely know how much havoc it can create for teeth. Even though our favorite beverages make us feel energized and refreshed, it leaves our teeth looking, well, not so bright. That’s where a teeth whitening kit comes in handy, and luckily you can get the best one on sale now for Prime Day. Crest Whitestrips are loved by Amazon shoppers and has over 48,000 five-star reviews. The kit comes with 44 strips that whiten teeth almost instantly. All you have to do is apply one strip to your top...
Shoppers Call This $11 Serum ‘Liquid Gold’ For Smoothing Frizz, Dry Ends & Flyaways—Shop it For Less Now
There’s nothing quite like putting in the effort to style your hair, only to have it all go to waste as soon as you step outside. August may be flying by, but the humidity will no doubt hang on quite a bit longer—all the more reason to pick up an anti-frizz serum, like the GK Hair Argan Oil, to live out your best summer hair days while you still can. Bonus: It’s currently on sale for the cost of a latte during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Keratin and argan oil join forces in this simple yet effective serum; it stimulates...
This Is the Most Popular Brightening Eye Gel-Cream on Amazon — & It's 40% Off Ahead of October Prime Day
Looking to put an end to your search for an eye cream that actually works? Well, Amazon shoppers swear by Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Eye Cream that’s a top seller on the site. With a 4.5 out of 5 rating along with over 24,000 reviews so far, this gel-like eye cream is definitely the talk of the town you’ll want to try now. But don’t overthink about adding this to your cart. At just $11, it’s only time until this buzz-worthy cream is gone. The Hydro Boost Eye Cream works its magic by smoothing the eye area thanks to its ultra-hydrating main...
thespruce.com
What Is a Dryer Ball and How Do They Work?
If you are looking for ways to reduce single-use products in your everyday routine and around your home, dryer balls are a great option when it comes to laundry. They come in various sizes and materials, but are most commonly made from wool and are an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to single-use dryer sheets and fabric softener. Their main purpose is to help prevent clothing from clumping and wrinkling in the dryer, as well as reduce drying time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Even 70 Year-Old Shoppers Say This $19 Retinol Body Cream Makes a Difference ‘In Just Two Short Weeks’
It may sound exhausting to keep an entirely separate body care regimen, but it’s incredibly vital to pay close attention to the skin on your body, even if it’s simply applications of a body lotion at bedtime. Areas like the hands, chest and neck are often the first to display signs of aging (which is totally natural), but leaning on products full of skin-loving ingredients—such as encapsulated retinol, coconut oil and grapeseed oil—can combat fine lines and wrinkles from appearing sooner. The NatureWell Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream contains those three key ingredients; retinol boosts elasticity and firmness across areas of concern,...
Revlon’s Top-Rated Hair Dryer Brush is Below $30 For a Limited Time Only
Styling your hair can usually take a chunk of your time — not ideal if you’re in a rush to get out of the door in the morning. That’s where Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer Brush comes in handy, and can get you styled and ready in under 30 minutes. It’s also currently on sale, down to just $28.88, a whopping 52% off from its original price of $59.99. This is all part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sales, and deals expire tonight so make sure to grab this hair care essential now. Buy: REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0...
The best humidifiers of 2022
While humidifiers seem like a no-brainer when winter rolls around, carrying with it lots of dry air, they’re actually great to have around all year long as they help to mitigate everything from sinus congestion to allergy flare ups.
Comments / 0