Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
Border Guards Say They Caught A Guy With Snakes In His Pants & He Wasn't Happy To See Them
A New York man has been charged with trying to smuggle three Burmese pythons into the country from Canada by stuffing them in his pants. The suspect is accused of smuggling the snakes inside his pants while riding a bus across the U.S.-Canada border at the Champlain border crossing, south of Montreal.
Upworthy
20 people share experiences of talking in their sleep and it's hilarious
Somniloquy has been defined as the harmless, unconscious habit of talking in one's sleep. Roughly 5% of adults continue to engage in the habit on a regular basis even after childhood, according to Sleep Foundation. Sleep talking is one of those incredibly unusual things that you can perform without having any memory of it when your mind is deeply immersed in dreams and your motor functions are slowly returning to reality. The behavior is quite common but sometimes the context can be hilarious or terrifying. That was undoubtedly the case with these Twitter users who revealed the funniest, oddest things they had ever said (or overheard others say) when they were asleep. It all started when Twitter user @Joanna__Hardy posted a fun tidbit about her husband, who at 2 a.m. one night, sat up and shouted, asking if there will be a buffet.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
What's the truth behind Mystery Flesh Pit National Park?
“Discover verdant forests, majestic scenery, and cosmic terror.” That’s the tagline on this eye-catching poster for Mystery Flesh Pit National Park. Never heard of the place? Don’t feel bad. After all, this strange and intriguing park never actually existed. Let’s start this strange tale from the beginning....
IGN
The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay
Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
WATCH: Camel Strolls Through In-N-Out Drive-Thru for Some Fries
A pet camel walked through an In-N-Out drive thru with its owner in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The huge camel was walked through on a leash by the owner. Apparently, the pair ordered some French fries, according to a report. The cute camel, named Fergie, is a rescue from Colorado....
