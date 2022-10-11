Read full article on original website
Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster
Two key members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox roster were left off of the Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS roster.
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Red Sox claim Caleb Hamilton off waivers from Twins, designate Abraham Almonte for assignment
The Red Sox have claimed catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins. In order to create space for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment, per the team’s transactions log. It is not clear when Hamilton was removed from the Twins’ 40-man roster....
Padres' Mike Clevinger doesn't 'have it' in postseason do-over
Mike Clevinger gives up first-inning homer, last just 2 2/3 innings in Padres 5-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS
Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January’s playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion. They were injured in Monday night’s win over the Raiders along with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who is likely headed to injured reserve after tearing his left ACL. The Chiefs made a series of moves to fortify their roster, waiving defensive end Benton Whitley and signing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad. Stallworth has appeared in 50 games over four seasons with the Saints and Colts, and was close to making the 53-man roster out of camp until he was beaten out by Khalen Saunders.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Rockies part ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan
The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan and reassigned third base and infield coach Stu Cole to
Royals Review Radio: The 97-loss wrap-up episode
Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco wrap up the Royals’ 2022 season with a look back on the memorable moments and players. Plus we look to the future with the latest on the managerial search and whether the Royals will spend money on free agents this winter. Links...
Royals Rumblings - News for October 11, 2022
Lynn Worthy talks to Bobby Witt Jr. about the grind of his first MLB season,. “Yes, it’s my job, but it’s the greatest job in the world,” Witt said. “So I’ve got to just go out there and do what I did when I was playing baseball and was 8 years old. Just go have fun. You’ve got to put your work in and everything, but when I’m playing at my best is whenever I’m playing with joy.”
Don’t expect the Royals to be too active in free agency
The Royals are coming off a 97-loss season, their sixth consecutive losing season, one that ultimately cost club president Dayton Moore his job. But if you were expecting new General Manager J.J. Picollo to use free agency as a way to improve the team’s fortunes this off-season, you may be disappointed.
Top Three Royals Non-Tender Candidates for 2022 Offseason
Kansas City has some decisions to make regarding multiple players' futures with the club.
WIBW
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and wife announce pregnancy
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel and his wife, Priscilla, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child.
