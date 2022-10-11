ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
The Associated Press

Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January’s playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion. They were injured in Monday night’s win over the Raiders along with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who is likely headed to injured reserve after tearing his left ACL. The Chiefs made a series of moves to fortify their roster, waiving defensive end Benton Whitley and signing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad. Stallworth has appeared in 50 games over four seasons with the Saints and Colts, and was close to making the 53-man roster out of camp until he was beaten out by Khalen Saunders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Royals Review Radio: The 97-loss wrap-up episode

Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco wrap up the Royals’ 2022 season with a look back on the memorable moments and players. Plus we look to the future with the latest on the managerial search and whether the Royals will spend money on free agents this winter. Links...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Hunter Dozier
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 11, 2022

Lynn Worthy talks to Bobby Witt Jr. about the grind of his first MLB season,. “Yes, it’s my job, but it’s the greatest job in the world,” Witt said. “So I’ve got to just go out there and do what I did when I was playing baseball and was 8 years old. Just go have fun. You’ve got to put your work in and everything, but when I’m playing at my best is whenever I’m playing with joy.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Don’t expect the Royals to be too active in free agency

The Royals are coming off a 97-loss season, their sixth consecutive losing season, one that ultimately cost club president Dayton Moore his job. But if you were expecting new General Manager J.J. Picollo to use free agency as a way to improve the team’s fortunes this off-season, you may be disappointed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
SHAWNEE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#The Kansas City Royals

Comments / 0

Community Policy