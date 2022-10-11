KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January’s playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion. They were injured in Monday night’s win over the Raiders along with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who is likely headed to injured reserve after tearing his left ACL. The Chiefs made a series of moves to fortify their roster, waiving defensive end Benton Whitley and signing defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad. Stallworth has appeared in 50 games over four seasons with the Saints and Colts, and was close to making the 53-man roster out of camp until he was beaten out by Khalen Saunders.

