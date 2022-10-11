ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress

Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Community Hall of Fame inducts 2022 honorees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Citizens of South Bend were honored tonight at the 35th South Bend Alumni Hall of Fame event. WSBT 22's Bob Montgomery emceed the event. Nine people were inducted, all of whom have gone above and beyond to give back to the community. Among those...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Mural dedication ceremony held for Buchanan Olympic medalist

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — An Olympian and Buchanan native is being celebrated in her hometown. Tonight, a ribbon cutting, and mural dedication ceremony was held for Hannah Roberts. Roberts is a 3-time BMX Cycling World Champion and Olympic silver medalist. To commemorate her accomplishments, the city of Buchanan hired...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Irish prep for rivalry meeting with Stanford

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the FIRST words out of Marcus Freeman's mouth today was 'rivalry.'. The Irish and Cardinal have become rivals over the past couple of decades and the latest installment will play out this weekend. This will be the 36th meeting all-time between the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
22 WSBT

Goshen College reveals new mascot named Dash

Goshen College has revealed their new mascot. A black squirrel name Dash was unveiled during the Homecoming Weekend last Friday, when the full embodiment and name was revealed on Friday. Dash will regularly be present at athletic and community events. The black squirrel was selected with 75% support. Students, alumni...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame focusing on limiting big plays late in games

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame, without a doubt, is experienced and skilled on defense. When called upon to make a stop, it's almost like clockwork, especially over the three-game-winning streak for the Irish. Yes, they're a good unit and they've gotten the wins, but long second-half touchdowns...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Productive Pyne: Irish QB flourishing in starting role

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Five weeks into the season, Notre Dame's record is now above .500. And the Irish appear to be playing their best football of the year. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident, that the rapid progression of QB Drew Pyne, who was thrust into the starting role after two weeks and replacing an injured Tyler Buchner.
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Motivated for 2022: Niele Ivey, WBB back out on the court

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The Notre Dame women's basketball team was back on the court Monday afternoon. Getting ready for a new season, which begins four weeks from tonight. Notre Dame has high expectations for Niele Ivey's 3rd season, with 4 starters back, from a team that nearly...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest League#Led Display#Four Winds#Minor League Baseball#The South Bend Cubs#Daktronics
22 WSBT

Bremen man drowns in Lake Michigan while kite surfing

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Bremen man drowned in Lake Michigan while taking kite surfing lessons. The LaPorte County police were called out to Washington Park Beach Saturday evening after a 56-year-old man was struggling in the water during a kite surfing lesson. Police say the other surfers...
BREMEN, IN
22 WSBT

Former AM General plant could have new owner by end of week

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New life could be coming to the former AM General Plant. Local officials are excited saying this electric vehicle manufacturer shows real potential. Mullen Automotive could be the new owner. The company was the only eligible buyer at the bankruptcy auction last week.
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
22 WSBT

Golic family opens applications for nonprofit grants

Notre Dame alum Mike Golic and his family is giving tens of thousands of dollars to the place they call home. The new, year-round grant program is open to all local nonprofits. There’s no place like home, and for the Golic family, this is it. That’s why they’re awarding...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Update: SWAT at Village Green related to Monday Quality Inn shooting

According to Police, Roseland Police Department & St. Joseph County SWAT were on scene in Village Green park searching for a person of interest in Monday night’s Quality Inn shooting. The individual was not located in the mobile home park. Police are continuing their investigation of this shooting and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial

Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Potential improvements for SBPD benefits in the works

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department could be looking at major changes in benefits. The city has been working with the Fraternal Order of Police on new incentives, with the hopes this brings in new recruits. While the original goal was to reduce the deficit...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Victim in Roseland shooting in stable condition

ROSELAND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update: Police have identified the victim of Monday's shooting at a Roseland hotel. They say the victim was shot in the stomach at the Quality Inn just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police identified Shaquwan Coalmon, 25, of South Bend as the victim in the shooting....
ROSELAND, IN
22 WSBT

Three injured in vehicle crash into Mishawaka house

Police are reporting multiple injuries after a vehicle struck a house late Monday night on Russ Ave in Mishawaka. The driver of a southbound car is in critical condition. The 16-year-old driver of an eastbound vehicle has been taken to Memorial Hospital. A resident of the house reports minor injuries.
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy