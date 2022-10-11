Read full article on original website
Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress
Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
South Bend Community Hall of Fame inducts 2022 honorees
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Citizens of South Bend were honored tonight at the 35th South Bend Alumni Hall of Fame event. WSBT 22's Bob Montgomery emceed the event. Nine people were inducted, all of whom have gone above and beyond to give back to the community. Among those...
Mural dedication ceremony held for Buchanan Olympic medalist
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — An Olympian and Buchanan native is being celebrated in her hometown. Tonight, a ribbon cutting, and mural dedication ceremony was held for Hannah Roberts. Roberts is a 3-time BMX Cycling World Champion and Olympic silver medalist. To commemorate her accomplishments, the city of Buchanan hired...
Irish prep for rivalry meeting with Stanford
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the FIRST words out of Marcus Freeman's mouth today was 'rivalry.'. The Irish and Cardinal have become rivals over the past couple of decades and the latest installment will play out this weekend. This will be the 36th meeting all-time between the...
Goshen College reveals new mascot named Dash
Goshen College has revealed their new mascot. A black squirrel name Dash was unveiled during the Homecoming Weekend last Friday, when the full embodiment and name was revealed on Friday. Dash will regularly be present at athletic and community events. The black squirrel was selected with 75% support. Students, alumni...
Notre Dame focusing on limiting big plays late in games
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame, without a doubt, is experienced and skilled on defense. When called upon to make a stop, it's almost like clockwork, especially over the three-game-winning streak for the Irish. Yes, they're a good unit and they've gotten the wins, but long second-half touchdowns...
Productive Pyne: Irish QB flourishing in starting role
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Five weeks into the season, Notre Dame's record is now above .500. And the Irish appear to be playing their best football of the year. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident, that the rapid progression of QB Drew Pyne, who was thrust into the starting role after two weeks and replacing an injured Tyler Buchner.
Motivated for 2022: Niele Ivey, WBB back out on the court
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The Notre Dame women's basketball team was back on the court Monday afternoon. Getting ready for a new season, which begins four weeks from tonight. Notre Dame has high expectations for Niele Ivey's 3rd season, with 4 starters back, from a team that nearly...
Operation Education: How schools handle parental consent for sensitive topics
Parents already have a say in what their children are learning in school. When it comes to sensitive topics, Indiana and Michigan law requires parental consent. Much of the sensitive content that concerns families is about sex. Experts say it is an important type of education. According to the CDC,...
Bremen man drowns in Lake Michigan while kite surfing
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Bremen man drowned in Lake Michigan while taking kite surfing lessons. The LaPorte County police were called out to Washington Park Beach Saturday evening after a 56-year-old man was struggling in the water during a kite surfing lesson. Police say the other surfers...
Update: Cleveland Road Closed due to Water Main Break spurs boil order
A traffic alert for drivers in St. Joseph County. Cleveland road is closed right now from Juniper to Ironwood Roads. Dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a water main break under Cleveland Road and Twyckenham. The city of South Bend issued a water boil advisory for northeast South Bend. The...
Former AM General plant could have new owner by end of week
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New life could be coming to the former AM General Plant. Local officials are excited saying this electric vehicle manufacturer shows real potential. Mullen Automotive could be the new owner. The company was the only eligible buyer at the bankruptcy auction last week.
Golic family opens applications for nonprofit grants
Notre Dame alum Mike Golic and his family is giving tens of thousands of dollars to the place they call home. The new, year-round grant program is open to all local nonprofits. There’s no place like home, and for the Golic family, this is it. That’s why they’re awarding...
Update: SWAT at Village Green related to Monday Quality Inn shooting
According to Police, Roseland Police Department & St. Joseph County SWAT were on scene in Village Green park searching for a person of interest in Monday night’s Quality Inn shooting. The individual was not located in the mobile home park. Police are continuing their investigation of this shooting and...
Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial
Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
Potential improvements for SBPD benefits in the works
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department could be looking at major changes in benefits. The city has been working with the Fraternal Order of Police on new incentives, with the hopes this brings in new recruits. While the original goal was to reduce the deficit...
Update: Victim in Roseland shooting in stable condition
ROSELAND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update: Police have identified the victim of Monday's shooting at a Roseland hotel. They say the victim was shot in the stomach at the Quality Inn just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police identified Shaquwan Coalmon, 25, of South Bend as the victim in the shooting....
Three injured in vehicle crash into Mishawaka house
Police are reporting multiple injuries after a vehicle struck a house late Monday night on Russ Ave in Mishawaka. The driver of a southbound car is in critical condition. The 16-year-old driver of an eastbound vehicle has been taken to Memorial Hospital. A resident of the house reports minor injuries.
Eye on Health: New treatment helps cancer patients keep more of their hair
A new cancer care treatment is designed to keep a patients' hair and it’s available here in Michiana. In this month's Eye on Health we take a look at the Paxman Scalp Cooling System and we talk with the first person receiving the treatment at Beacon Health System. When...
