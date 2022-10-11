Read full article on original website
Related
Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams
Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers TV info: Live stream, time, TV channel, ticket prices for Devils’ season opener on Thursday
The New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (10/13/22) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to ESPN+. This game is exclusive to ESPN+, so fans can watch it on the platform without blackout restrictions.
ESPN
Thursday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Thursday's 10-game slate features five teams competing in the second of a back-to-back set. It means we could see the other half of some of the league's tandems on just Day 3 of the (North American) campaign. Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on...
theScore
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game
The NHL season is only two games old - courtesy of a European back-to-back between the Predators and Sharks - but we've had weeks to bet on all 32 teams. The world's sharpest hockey bettors' opinions have shaped betting futures, particularly the regular-season point total markets. We can collate those...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Washington Capitals will open their season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who spectacularly lost their first game on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our ice-cold NHL betting series with a Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick. The Capitals finished 44-26-12 last year and endured their fourth straight first-round exit....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Usher in New Era of Goaltending with Matt Murray Starting in Opener Against Canadiens, Lineups, Where To Watch
MONTREAL — Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov joined the Toronto Maple Leafs just days apart this summer. Both are reclamations projects, but Murray is undoubtedly the bigger risk after a season with the Ottawa Senators plagued with injuries and a stint in the minors. But given the commitment made...
Video: New merchandise, food to be available at Wells Fargo Center for Flyers games this season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a huge week for Philly sports. We've got the Phillies and the Union in the playoffs.The Eagles are undefeated. And now the city is getting Flyered up.The Flyers season opener is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in South Philly.There's a lot of excitement for the Flyers home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.After missing the playoffs last year, the team is hoping to take a step forward, led by some of their talented young players.They also hired a new coach to hopefully help speed up the rebuild.John Tortorella has been coaching in the NHL for more than 20 years. Now, he takes over a Flyers team that's hoping Torts can get them back to their glory days and in the hunt for another Stanley Cup. That's on the ice. There's also a lot to look forward to off the ice, including some great new merchandise and food. WATCH THE VIDEOS ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEWS.
Comcast-Altitude TV blackout: Why Avalanche, Nuggets fans should prepare to miss fourth consecutive season to carriage dispute
DENVER • The Comcast-Altitude TV carriage dispute, blacking out local Nuggets and Avalanche games on the state’s largest cable provider, probably will consume a fourth consecutive season. The Avs return Wednesday night to raise a Stanley Cup banner inside Ball Arena. The Nuggets and reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic begin their title quest a week later. Yet Altitude — a Kroenke Sports and Entertainment-owned regional sports network (RSN) with exclusive local broadcast rights — has been unavailable for most cable subscribers in Colorado since 2019. ...
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Eastern Conference Final: Maple Leafs over Penguins. Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for the Penguins in the first round against the Rangers last season. They were absolutely decimated with injuries and still found themselves up 3-1 in the series, but when Sidney Crosby got hurt, the wheels fell off. With a healthy group, the Penguins are good enough to make a sneaky deep run, but Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will ultimately prove to be too much to handle.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 broadcast schedule
The Buffalo Sabres have announced the club's 2022-23 broadcast schedule, with 70 games set to air exclusively on MSG, including the team's opening-night matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. All Sabres telecasts on MSG Networks are produced and broadcast by the team's in-house broadcasting team and exclusively feature Sabres...
LISTEN: Henry Lake and Jessi Pierce preview the Wild’s season ahead of Thursday’s opener
After a disappointing end to last year’s campaign, the Minnesota Wild finished their preseason play with a 5-1 record and are set to start the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
markerzone.com
SOMEONE PLAYS HILARIOUS PRANK ON RYAN WHITNEY'S HOTEL ROOM (VIDEO)
Ryan Whitney is perhaps among the most disagreeable tier of people in the game of hockey, and he will probably tell you he likes it that way. As such, he tends to catch the ridicule he attracts, and then some. In this case, someone absolutely cooked him by placing pictures...
Comments / 0