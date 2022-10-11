Rutgers football officially got involved this week with Dominic Toy, the Big Ten program becoming the first Power Five offer for the class of 2024 athlete. In fact, it was the first offer at any level for Toy, who is likely to see an uptick in his offers soon. An edge/wide receiver out of Chester High School (Chester, PA), Toy is a wrecking ball no matter where he is asked to line up on the field. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he has tremendous size and athleticism. Toy also plays basketball. On offense, Toy has 22 catches for 385 yards with eight touchdowns....

CHESTER, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO