Sports Betting 101: Betting strategy

In order to win at anything, you need a strategy. Sports betting is no different. Find out everything you need to know to successfully wager on sports, from NFL to UFC. But what's the best way to get started developing a winning sports betting strategy? One great place is with our good friends at OddsChecker, who have created this handy guide to sports betting strategy that will get you on your way.
They are toying around: Rutgers football is the first offers for Pennsylvania athlete Dominic Toy

Rutgers football officially got involved this week with Dominic Toy, the Big Ten program becoming the first Power Five offer for the class of 2024 athlete. In fact, it was the first offer at any level for Toy, who is likely to see an uptick in his offers soon. An edge/wide receiver out of Chester High School (Chester, PA), Toy is a wrecking ball no matter where he is asked to line up on the field. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he has tremendous size and athleticism. Toy also plays basketball. On offense, Toy has 22 catches for 385 yards with eight touchdowns....
