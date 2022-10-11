ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

On3.com

What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan

Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanBuzz

Penn State Has Nothing to Lose in Top-10 Matchup vs. Michigan

Penn State and Michigan are set to face off in a top-10 matchup for only the second time. The last time was in 1994 when the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 31-24. While Michigan comes into this game as the higher-ranked team, Penn State has shown signs that they are ready to compete with anyone.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

First look: Penn State at Michigan odds and lines

The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) Saturday in a big-time conference matchup. Kickoff from Michigan Stadium is slated for noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Michigan vs. Penn State odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

First look: Mississippi State at Kentucky odds and lines

The No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) head to Lexington to take on the 22nd-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (4-2, 1-2) Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we look at Mississippi State vs. Kentucky odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
LEXINGTON, KY
HometownLife.com

First look: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears odds and lines

The Washington Commanders (1-4) travel to Soldier Field to take on the equally desperate Chicago Bears (2-3) Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we look at Commanders vs. Bears odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Washington lost 21-17 in Week 5...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6

Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 Week 6 NFL betting preview with For The Win's Christian D'Andrea

SportsbookWire.com handicapper Nathan Beighle connects with For The Win NFL senior writer analyst Christian D'Andrea to preview Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis. Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY...
NFL

