Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan
Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
247Sports
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
Penn State Has Nothing to Lose in Top-10 Matchup vs. Michigan
Penn State and Michigan are set to face off in a top-10 matchup for only the second time. The last time was in 1994 when the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 31-24. While Michigan comes into this game as the higher-ranked team, Penn State has shown signs that they are ready to compete with anyone.
HometownLife.com
First look: Penn State at Michigan odds and lines
The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) Saturday in a big-time conference matchup. Kickoff from Michigan Stadium is slated for noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Michigan vs. Penn State odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
HometownLife.com
First look: Mississippi State at Kentucky odds and lines
The No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) head to Lexington to take on the 22nd-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (4-2, 1-2) Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we look at Mississippi State vs. Kentucky odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
HometownLife.com
Who does Folsom got? Hometown Life's Michigan high school football picks for Week 8
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom picks the winners from the five biggest matchups this week. He went 2-3 picking games last week and is 26-9 on the season. Because it's rivalry week around Hometown Life, Folsom makes four quick-hitter bonus picks. Farmington (5-2, 2-1) at Birmingham Seaholm (7-0, 3-0 (OAA-Blue) Raise...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
Penn State-Michigan Prediction: Opportunity Awaits
The Lions visit Ann Arbor confident their best football is ahead of them.
HometownLife.com
First look: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears odds and lines
The Washington Commanders (1-4) travel to Soldier Field to take on the equally desperate Chicago Bears (2-3) Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we look at Commanders vs. Bears odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Washington lost 21-17 in Week 5...
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6
Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
HometownLife.com
Monkey taunts at a high school volleyball game. Why is racism still tolerated in sports? | Opinion
I received a phone call Saturday afternoon that took me by surprise, but what I heard wasn’t shocking. A friend and fellow volleyball mom told me about racial taunts – monkey gestures – allegedly directed at the Pike (Indiana) High School volleyball players from the opposing team, New Palestine (Indiana) High School, during a game.
HometownLife.com
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 Week 6 NFL betting preview with For The Win's Christian D'Andrea
SportsbookWire.com handicapper Nathan Beighle connects with For The Win NFL senior writer analyst Christian D'Andrea to preview Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis. Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY...
NFL・
