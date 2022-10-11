Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.

