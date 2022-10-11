Larry Neil Benson, 78, of Mabel, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital, surrounded by family. Larry was born August 21, 1944, in Spring Grove to Orlando and Tena (Dahle) Benson. He attended school in Mabel and was a member of Scheie Lutheran Church, where he also served as board president for a time. He worked as an automatic sprinkler fitter and he was a dairy farmer in Gilman, Wis. He retired to the Mabel area.

MABEL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO