Fillmore County Journal
Larry Benson
Larry Neil Benson, 78, of Mabel, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital, surrounded by family. Larry was born August 21, 1944, in Spring Grove to Orlando and Tena (Dahle) Benson. He attended school in Mabel and was a member of Scheie Lutheran Church, where he also served as board president for a time. He worked as an automatic sprinkler fitter and he was a dairy farmer in Gilman, Wis. He retired to the Mabel area.
Fillmore County Journal
Gerald “Bub” Eldon Bergey
Gerald “Bub” Eldon Bergey passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Gerald was born on April 26, 1933, to Glen and Gladys (Evenson) Bergey. He was baptized and confirmed at Henrytown Lutheran Church in rural Fillmore County. He graduated from Canton High School in 1951. He married the love of his life, Gloria Garness, on June 6, 1954, at Henrytown Lutheran Church.
