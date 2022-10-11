ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves lost Game 4 of the National League Division Series 7-3, ending their season after a disappointing series. Braves starter Charlie Morton exited the game in the 2nd inning after taking a line drive to his pitching elbow, but not before giving up a three-run home run to Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh. He threw just 43 pitches.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO