2 months, 2 dogs, 2 deaths: No answers about K9 who died in SUV
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Marine Mammal S.C. Asks For Help Watching for Injured Whale
Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center is asking for help watching for an injured Humpback whale that was last seen Tuesday off the the New Jersey coast. In a post Wednesday on Facebook, MMSC says they received a report about the injured Humpback whale with a severed fluke - the whale's tail - which they suspect happened in a run-in with a large ship.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Why You’ll See a Huge Police Presence at a South Jersey Amusement Park Wednesday
You'll likely see a huge police presence at a beloved amusement park in South Jersey today but authorities say there is no cause for alarm. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department say they will be conducting "first responder training" at Storybook Land on the Black Horse Pike from 8 AM to 1 PM.
Cops ticketed, shooed cars from neighboring N.J. towns during pop-up rally that killed 2
The H20i pop up car rally that wreaked havoc on Wildwood last month and led to crashes that claimed the lives of two people, also caused heavy traffic problems in two neighboring communities. The rally brought at least 500 cars to the island on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept....
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
After street race fiasco, N.J. town is kickin’ gas and takin’ names | Editorial
You couldn’t accuse the Wildwood City Council of letting any asphalt grow beneath its feet in its quick response to the deadly pop-up car rally that took place on the resort’s streets about two weeks ago. Although it’s not yet a done deal, the city is readying an...
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
21-Year-Old Gloucester County, NJ Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 a.m. on October 8th, according to Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop Eustace...
Woman With Ties to Millville, AC Missing Since Late August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and hair is 5'5'', 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say she was last seen...
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Residents trying to recover after apartment building fire in Pine Hill, NJ
The Red Cross gave financial aid to the 23 residents impacted. That funding went only so far and has dried up.
Skeletal remains of missing 68-year-old man found in remote part of forest, NJ cops say
Human remains found in western New Jersey were identified last week as those of a man reported missing exactly four months prior, according to officials. Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, a suburb on the border of Pennsylvania, was reported missing by his family on June 7, according to a release from the Cherry Hill Police Department.
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
GoFundMe to help Pleasantville woman burned in gasoline explosion
A Pleasantville woman has a long recovery ahead after she was badly burned in a gas can explosion at her home. Elba Mencias was in her backyard Sept. 28, trying to start a bonfire with gasoline. “I’m guessing she added to much because it wasn’t turning on,” said her daughter...
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
